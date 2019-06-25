What to Know The NYPD, in conjunction with NYC Heritage of Pride March organizers, announced safety measures and route changes for Sunday's Pride March

The NYPD, in conjunction with the New York City Heritage of Pride March organizers, announced the safety measures and route changes that will take place during Sunday’s Pride March.

For 2019, the 50th annual Heritage of Pride March is coinciding with the Stonewall 50 Rally and WorldPride -- an international event which celebrates the LGBTQ community through parades, festivals, and other cultural activities. An additional three to four million people are expected in New York City from June 22 through July 6 to attend the historic convergence of events, and because of this a comprehensive security plan will be in place, police say.

The plan is in place to ensure the safety of everyone participating in or attending the march, the NYPD says. In addition to the thousands of uniformed and plainclothes officers deployed along the entire parade route, there will be more than 100 blocker cars and sand trucks in place along the route.

Heavy weapons teams, Bomb Squad personnel, K-9s (bomb sniffing and vapor wake dogs), Critical Response Command Officers, rooftop observation posts and the Counterterrorism Bureau will also be monitoring unauthorized drone usage, according to police.

This year’s march will pass through Midtown and the West Village, passing by the historic Stonewall Inn. The march will step-off at noon from 25th Street and 5th Avenue, travel southbound on 5th Avenue to West 8th Street, west on 8th Street to Greenwich Avenue, west on Greenwich Avenue to Christopher Street, west on Christopher Street to 7th Avenue and then northbound through the dispersal point at 23rd Street, police say.

The pedestrian crossings will be located along 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue. The crossings are:

5th Avenue

23rd Street & 5th Avenue

21st Street & 5th Avenue

17th Street & 5th Avenue

14th Street & 5th Avenue

13th Street & 5th Avenue

10th Street & 5th Avenue

6th Avenue

23rd Street & 6th Street

14th Street & 6th Street

10th Street & 6th Street

Waverly Place & 6th Street

7th Avenue

23rd Street & 7th Avenue

21st Street & 7th Avenue

17th Street & 7th Avenue

14th Street & 7th Avenue

13th Street & 7th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue & 7th Avenue

Perry Street & 7th Avenue

10th Street & 7th Avenue

Grove Street & 7th Avenue

There will be no cross town traffic along the route during the march, police announced. Larger viewing areas as well as an Americans with Disabilities Act viewing area will be provided.

“The LGBTQ community is an essential part of New York City. And during 2019 Pride Month, it is the NYPD’s mission – as it is for every large event held in our great city throughout the year – to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities safely, free from violence and intolerance,” Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a press release.

The NYPD also urges anyone who may see something that appears to be suspicious to find a police officer, call 911 or call the terrorism tip line at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

Those who want to stay-up-date when it comes to WorldPride NYC events, a new text notification system launched by the city last week aims to do just that.

The New York City Emergency Management Department announced Wednesday that Notify NYC, the city's official emergency communication program, has launched an opt-in short message service (SMS) that will provide information about WorldPride NYC events.

Those who want to opt-in can text the keyword NYCPRIDE2019 to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive alerts and updates about events including the World Pride Opening Ceremony, the Stonewall 50 Commemoration, the Pride March and updates on weather, road closures, traffic delays and other information that may impact the scheduled events. Message and data rates may apply.