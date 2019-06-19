What to Know Notify NYC has launched an opt-in short message service (SMS) that will provide information about WorldPride NYC events

New York City wants to make it easier to stay-up-date when it comes to WorldPride NYC events and a new text notification system aims to do just that.

The New York City Emergency Management Department announced Wednesday that Notify NYC, the city's official emergency communication program, has launched an opt-in short message service (SMS) that will provide information about WorldPride NYC events.

Those who want to opt-in can text the keyword NYCPRIDE2019 to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive alerts and updates about events including the World Pride Opening Ceremony, the Stonewall 50 Commemoration, the Pride March and updates on weather, road closures, traffic delays and other information that may impact the scheduled events. Message and data rates may apply.

“As we celebrate WorldPride here in New York City, we want New Yorkers and visitors to stay informed. With a simple text, Notify NYC’s short code enhances our communication with the public and provides the information they need, the way they want it,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement.

NYC Pride’s Executive Director Chris Frederic shared similar sentiments.

“Creating a safe and secure environment for our attendees is our biggest priority every year. This technology will be pivotal in communicating to our 4.5 million guests the most urgent information they need to know throughout the WorldPride experience,” Frederic said.