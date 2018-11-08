The first pictures of this year's Rockefeller Center tree are here, and the 72-foot tall Norway Spruce is sure to bring the Christmas spirit to New York. The tree, weighing 12 tons, was cut down from its home in Wallkill, NY Thursday morning in preparation for its 75-mile journey to Manhattan to be put up in the plaza come Saturday.

Although it will be set up on November 10th, the tree will not be lit up, with its 50,000 LED lights and Swarovski crystal star, until after Thanksgiving on November 28th, where it will remain until January 7th. Check out the first pictures of the mighty tree below.