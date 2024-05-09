‘Don't need to wear that': Man allegedly ripped hijab off teen's head on midtown street

A man is wanted by police after he tore a hijab off a teen girl's head was she was walking along a sidewalk in the heart of Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred around noon on Sunday, April 28, as the 17-year-old was walking on East 44th Street toward Second Avenue, police side. A man went up to her and ripped the hijab she was wearing from her head.

"You don't need to be wearing that here," the suspect allegedly told the victim.

The man then ran up Second Avenue. Police shared a photo of him as their search continued. No arrests have yet been made.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.