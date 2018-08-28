Authorities found human remains in plastic bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx Friday. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)

What to Know Police released a sketch of the woman in two bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx

The bags were found near the entrance of the park

Shocked neighbors say they often visit with their children every day

Police have found two bags of human remains at a Bronx park, just days after body parts were found in plastic bags at another park in the borough.

Authorities say they got a 911 call after 7 p.m. for possible human remains found inside a black bag inside Barretto Park. Officers found two bags containing remains.

The medical examiner will conduct an investigation to determine if they are in fact human remains.

Last Thursday, a parks department employee at Crotona Park, about three miles north of Barretto Park, called 911 after finding two bags of what turned out to be human remains near the entrance to the park. Police released a sketch of the woman Saturday, and are asking the public's help identifying her.

The NYPD released the inset sketch of the woman whose body was found in bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

Photo credit: NYPD

It's not clear if the remains are connected.