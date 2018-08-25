Police Release Sketch of Woman Found in Bags at NYC Park

Authorities found human remains in plastic bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx Friday. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)

What to Know Police released a sketch of the woman in two bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx

The bags were found near the entrance of the park

Shocked neighbors say they often visit with their children every day

Police are asking for help identifying a woman whose body was found in two separate bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx, police say.

The NYPD released a sketch of the woman Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The NYPD released the inset sketch of the woman whose body was found in bags at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

Photo credit: NYPD

A parks department employee spotted the bags near the entrance to Crotona Park and told a supervisor, who called 911. It appeared the bags were placed there sometime Thursday morning, according to sources.

Officers found a knife in the sewer as they canvassed the park on Saturday, but told News 4 New York it was too early to say if the weapon was connected to the remains.

A nearby resident, who only gave his name as Victor, said he'd been walking his dogs when they apparently smelled it.

"I didn't smell it, my dogs did," he said. "They went straight to it, both of them."

