How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Neighborhood - NBC New York
Snow Buries Tri-State
13+ Inches, Wind Gusts Top 60 MPH in NY
How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Neighborhood

Published at 7:29 AM EST on Jan 4, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect across the tri-state area as a monster snowstorm moves across the region, bringing the potential for more than a foot of snow, widespread power outages and nightmarish travel.

    Snow totals are coming in to the National Weather Service for our region; check the numbers in your neighborhood using the interactive map below. You can also click here for the latest numbers by neighborhood in New Jersey, where several counties had recorded more than a foot and a half by early afternoon, and here for the latest New York and Connecticut numbers

    Note: The National Weather Service usually updates observed totals hourly, but timing may vary.

