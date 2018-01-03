The first major East Coast snowstorm of 2018 has much of the tri-state area in its crosshairs, with more than 12 inches of the white stuff possible in spots along the coast and up to half a foot possible in the city. The track of the storm remains highly uncertain, but at the very least, it's going to be a mess for hundreds of thousands of people. Storm Team 4 breaks down the latest forecast and expectations. Check the latest school closings here.

Meteorologist Raphael Miranda has your updated forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 3 and the snowy days ahead.