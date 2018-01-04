What to Know A storm bearing down on the tri-state could bring up to a foot of snow on the east end of Long Island; NYC could get about 6 to 8 inches

Schools are closed in New York City Thursday, and other schools in the tri-state are reporting closures, too

The snow stops falling by Thursday evening, but will leave behind brutal cold, with wind chills below zero on Friday

A winter storm bearing down on the tri-state has prompted blizzard and winter storm warnings for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and shut down hundreds of schools as the region braces for up to 12 inches of snow.

Snow began falling after midnight along the coast, with heavier snow bands pounding the Jersey Shore before Thursday's morning rush and later, Suffolk County on Long Island, as forecasters warned snowfall rates could hit up to 3 inches an hour. Wind gusts upwards of 35 mph along the coast were creating whiteout conditions that Storm Team 4 warned could persist through the day.

The snow began to overspread the city as rush hour got underway. By 7:30 a.m., a layer of white coated pedestrian areas in Times Square. The live camera shook from intense winds and traffic appeared to be moving slowly. The snow will fall, heavy at times, through most of the day on Thursday, and the evening commute will be especially perilous. See the latest on mass transit here.



All New York City schools are closed Thursday, and other schools across the tri-state are reporting closings and delays as well. Alternate-side parking is suspended in the city Thursday and Friday, though meter rules remain in effect.

All New Jersey state offices are closed, and Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency in Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Storm Team 4 forecasts 8 to 12 inches of snow for most of Long Island (all of Suffolk and most of Nassau County), with wind gusts up to 55 mph making for whiteout conditions on Long Island and for the New Jersey shoreline. The east end of Long Island could see upwards of 12 inches of snow. Check the latest snow totals in your neighborhood from the National Weather Service.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Suffolk, Nassau Monmouth and Ocean counties through Thursday night. Nassau was added to the blizzard warning Thursday morning as the storm began to crank.

New York City and surrounding suburbs, meanwhile, are under winter storm warnings. The city and surrounding areas are expected to get 6 to 8 inches of the white stuff, with locally higher amounts possible, according to Storm Team 4. Wind gusts, though not as strong as along coastal areas, may cause power outages. Areas north and west of the metro area (in the Hudson Valley, northwest New Jersey and the Catskills) could get up to 2 to 4 inches of snow.





Snow totals remain difficult to predict because the snow bands are so narrow, Storm Team 4 says. The flakes will taper off on Thursday evening, but even after the snow moves out, wind gusts of 40 mph or more will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. It turns brutally cold behind this system.

Forecasters say high temperatures Friday and Saturday will top out at about 14 degrees. Storm Team 4 says actual temps in the city could hit -2 on Friday, with -15 north and west. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin, especially Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills could range from 25 to 35 below zero Friday night into Saturday.

Stay up to date with our interactive radar and get weather alerts for your neighborhood. Check the latest school closings here.

