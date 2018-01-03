There could be changes in mass transit during the storm. Checkey Beckford has more.

Getting Around During the Storm

What to Know Subways, buses and rails are preparing for the impending snowstorm with extra coverage in personnel and equipment

Some subways are preparing to store trains, which could affect service; rails are mostly planning for normal service at the moment

Things could change rapidly depending on weather conditions; check your agency's website, app or social media for the latest updates

The snowstorm looming over the tri-state could cause major changes in mass transit and on the roads Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NYC SUBWAY

The city's subways are operating under its Cold Weather Plan, and as a result, some subway trains may be moved and stored underground in anticipation of heavy snow or ice, and express subway lines may become local-only.

While the underground portions of the subway are unaffected during snowstorms, nearly 220 miles of outdoor track throughout the boroughs are particularly vulnerable to snow and freezing precipitation (like the Rockaway A/S, Sea Beach N, Flushing 7, Brighton B/Q and Dyre Avenue 5 lines).

Check the MTA Subway Winter Weather Travel Guide here for possible service impacts. Service changes by line can always be found at MTA.info.

NYC BUSES

All articulated buses will have snow chains on tires by Thursday morning, Jan. 4. Standard buses will be equipped with all-weather tires or snow tires. Snowfighters will be deployed from Wednesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 5. Additional managerial staff and satellite monitoring offices will be staffed from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD

The Long Island Rail Road anticipates running normal service, as conditions warrant. The agency says it will make adjustments as necessary, and it's possible service could be suspended or reduced. In general, here's what customers can expect during different types of winter storms, according to LIRR:

Light snowfall, 4 inches or less: Little or no impact on operations/train service.

Little or no impact on operations/train service. Moderate snowfall, accumulations of 5 to 9 inches: Operations could be hampered by more than a few inches of snowfall and blowing snow. Walking in parking lots, on stairways and station platforms may be difficult. Expect some delays; and allow extra travel time.

Operations could be hampered by more than a few inches of snowfall and blowing snow. Walking in parking lots, on stairways and station platforms may be difficult. Expect some delays; and allow extra travel time. Heavy snowfall, 10-13 inches or more: Train service on some branches may be modified or suspended. We will try to restore normal service as quickly as possible to our core branches. We will also dedicate our snow-fighting equipment to our most heavily traveled lines. Train travel is not encouraged at height of storm.

Train service on some branches may be modified or suspended. We will try to restore normal service as quickly as possible to our core branches. We will also dedicate our snow-fighting equipment to our most heavily traveled lines. Train travel is not encouraged at height of storm. Ice Storms, Blizzards, Sustained Winds over 39 mph: Train service will be severely curtailed or suspended, especially if there are frozen switches or there is a loss of third rail power. Icing can have a greater impact on travel conditions than heavy snowfall and can develop very quickly. Train travel is not encouraged.

LIRR customers can check for service updates on MTA.info/LIRR, through text and email alerts, and on Twitter.

Station waiting rooms will be open to the public around the clock until Monday, Jan. 8.

METRO-NORTH

Metro-North, like LIRR, is increasing personnel and equipment coverage in anticipation of the storm. Read Metro-North's Guide to Winter Weather Travel.

Metro-North customers can check for service updates on MTA.info/MNR, through text and email alerts, and on Twitter. Real-time train information is also provided on the Metro-North Train Time website and on the Metro-North Train Time app.

NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is expected to operate regular weekday service on its bus, rail and light rail services, as long as conditions allow. Systemwide cross- honoring is in effect for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 on NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses, rail and light rail services only.

Current service impacts include:

• Regular weekday service for rail, bus, light rail and Access Link will operate as long as conditions allow.

• For all 196 and 197 lines, NJ TRANSIT rail will cross honor on the Port Jervis Line at the Harriman, Tuxedo, and Sloatsburg Stations. Shortline bus will also be cross honoring.

• Cross honoring will be in effect for Thursday, January 4, 2018 on NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers, rail and light rail services. There will be no cross honoring on PATH or NY Waterway ferries.

• Due to the impending storm, Access Link is suspending all morning service in Atlantic, Cape May and South Ocean counties until noon. All certification trips and transfer trips statewide are cancelled as well.

PATH

Check the PATH website for updates on service. Follow PATH on Twitter for updates.





HIGHWAYS AND ROADS

NEW YORK

Alternate side parking is suspended in New York City on Thursday.

The HOV lane on the Gowanus Expressway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, and may also be closed for the afternoon rush from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

See the latest travel information at 511NY.org.

