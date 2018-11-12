People could be heard screaming as a fire rips through a home in Paterson, New Jersey. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A fire burning through a residential block in Paterson, New Jersey, has forced evacuations of homes in the area as firefighters try to contain the blaze.

Chopper 4 over the scene at Paterson Avenue, between Walnut and Maple streets, shows flames shooting through the roof of the residential building, along with thick black smoke billowing high into the air.

Numerous fire trucks and ladder units were on the scene, and streets in the area are closed as emergency responders attend to the fire.

People could be heard wailing and screaming in terror as the fire burned, cellphone video from the scene shows.

A man who was looking at houses in the area with two cousins told News 4 at the scene that when they saw the fire at the burning home, kicked in the door and got eight children and three adults out.

One of the women was teary-eyed as she said they would have died if not for that man. She said one of her children is a toddler; another is just months old.