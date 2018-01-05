A Harlem Globetrotter took the team's act to a Ohio hospital on Thursday, teaching patients how to do some of their best basketball tricks.



It was part of the Globetrotters' Smile Patrol outreach program, designed to lift the spirits of some very special fans unable to attend a Globetrotters game in person. The Smile Patrol visits 150 hospitals a year.



The player, Zeus McClurkin, visited Akron Children's Hospital, and shared some of the team's secrets -- including showing a 3-year-old boy just two days removed from heart surgery how to spin a ball on his finger.



See photos below McClurkin's visit below: