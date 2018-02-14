What to Know Trump's personal attorney said he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump

Between 2013 and 2016, 5.5 percent of men reported having had symptoms of depression, compared to 10.4 percent of women, a new survey finds

Aly Raisman posed nude for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and showcased messages of empowerment across her body

Trump Lawyer Says He Paid Porn Actress Out of His Own Pocket

President Trump's personal attorney said he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Michael Cohen said in a statement to The New York Times that he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Cohen wrote, "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone." Cohen told the Times he had delivered a similar statement to the Federal Election Commission in response to a complaint filed by Common Cause, a government watchdog group. Common Cause had asked the FEC to investigate the source of the $130,000 payment and determine whether it represented an excessive campaign contribution. Cohen told the Times, "The allegations in the complaint are factually unsupported and without legal merit."

Back on Top: Shaun White Soars to 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

The pressure was real. So were the tears — of joy, relief, redemption. This is why Shaun White keeps going. This is why the snowboarding superstar returns to the Olympics again and again, a journey that's seen him evolve from teenage Phenom to global brand to icon. One with a perpetual target on his back and impossible expectations to meet. Standing atop the halfpipe on a gray morning at slushy Phoenix Snow Park with his hopes for a third gold down to one final shot. White never wavered. The stakes left him little choice. Rising star and heir apparent Ayumu Hirano had snatched the lead out of White's hand during the men's halfpipe final, throwing a spectacular epic second run to vault into the lead and put a portion of White's Olympic legacy at risk. Not that it mattered. One deep breath, a half-dozen near flawless tricks — including back-to-back 1440s, a trick he never landed in competition before these finals — and one seemingly interminable wait later White's return to the top of his sport was complete.

Women Twice as Likely as Men to Have Depression, Survey Finds

Women are twice as likely as men to be depressed, a new survey finds. Between 2013 and 2016, 5.5 percent of men reported having had symptoms of depression, compared to 10.4 percent of women, according to the team at NCHS, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were big variations depending on ethnicity and income. “Overall, non-Hispanic Asian adults had the lowest prevalence of depression (3.1 percent) compared with Hispanic (8.2 percent), non-Hispanic white (7.9 percent), and non-Hispanic black (9.2 percent) adults," the researchers wrote. People with lower incomes were more likely to report depression. Nearly 16 percent of people living below the federal poverty level reported recent symptoms of depression, compared to 3.5 percent of those living at 400 percent of the federal poverty level.

NJ Girl Dies of Flu, State's 2nd Pediatric Influenza Death This Season

More than a quarter of kindergarteners at one New Jersey school stayed home a day after a classmate became the second child in the Garden State to die from influenza. Officials at Lincoln Elementary School in North Bergen said Neveah Hernandez died over the weekend, just three days after attending class without apparent signs of illness. Family friends said the 6-year-old developed a high fever over the weekend was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Health officials, while not naming Hernandez, said the diagnosis was confirmed by hospital testing. It wasn't clear if she was vaccinated. Friends said that the girl's grandparents are both emergency medical technicians and her mother was studying to be a nurse. Her father is stationed at an Army base in Germany and flew home to say goodbye to his only child.

A Westminster Wow: Bichon Frise Becomes America's Top Dog

Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club, a choice that seemed to surprise almost everyone in the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Fans who had been loudly shouting for their favorites fell into stunned silence when judge Betty-Anne Stenmark announced her decision. No matter, the white powder puff was picked and walked off as America's top dog. Guided by expert handler Bill McFadden, Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. Underdogs and upsets are way more than the norm on the green carpet of the Garden. Ty came into this competition as the nation's No. 1 show dog last year and finished as the runner-up. The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

Aly Raisman Poses Nude for SI Swimsuit With “Survivor” Written on Chest

Aly Raisman posed nude for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and showcased messages of empowerment across her body. In the photos, the word "survivor" appears across Raisman's chest while the phrases "fierce," "live 4 you" and "every voice matters" are painted across her arms. The 23-year-old Olympian also bares the phrase "abuse is never OK" on the side of her torso and highlights the words "trust yourself" on her leg. Finally, the words "Women do not have to be modest to be respected" run all the way down her side. The photos come almost a month after Raisman read a powerful victim-impact statement during the sentencing of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in both Eaton County and Ingham County for sexual abuse. He also received 60 years in prison for child pornography charges. Raisman accused Nassar of sexual abuse in November and has continued to be a voice for survivors. During her interview with SI Swimsuit, the three-time gold medalist said she hopes her voice will drive change for future generations.

Actor Bill Paxton Family Sues Hospital, Doctor for Wrongful Death

The family of Bill Paxton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed the actor's heart surgery shortly before he died. The suit filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleges the surgeon, used a "high risk and unconventional surgical approach" that was unnecessary and that he lacked the experience to perform, and that he downplayed the procedure's risks. And it alleges the hospital knew the surgeon, Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, tended to "engage in maverick surgeries and show suboptimal judgment." The misguided treatment caused Paxton to suffer excessive bleeding, cardiogenic shock and a compromised coronary artery, the suit alleges. Paxton's death certificate says he died Feb. 25, 2017, from a stroke, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage. He was 61.