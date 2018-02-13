A 5-year-old girl died of the flu over the weekend, marking New York City's fourth such pediatric death this season, health officials confirmed, while a New Jersey kindergartner's death is being investigated as flu-related, officials there say. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

What to Know A 6-year-old Hudson County girl died of the flu on Monday, marking the second pediatric flu-related death in New Jersey this season

Four children have also died of the flu in New York City, and at least one boy from Connecticut has also lost his life to the virus

This year’s flu season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic back in 2009, officials have said

A 6-year-old New Jersey girl died of the flu on Monday, marking the state's second such pediatric death this season and the latest in a string of child lives lost to influenza as the virus continues to affect people across the country.

Health officials made the announcement Tuesday. Authorities identified the victim only as a 6-year-old girl from Hudson County and said the flu diagnosis had been confirmed by hospital testing. It wasn't clear if she was vaccinated.

Though state health authorities did not release information about the girl, school officials at Lincoln School in North Bergen said she was enrolled in kindergarten there, that she had attended class Friday and was not sick. School officials said they learned of her death Monday; grief counselors were made available.

The Departments of Health and Education continue to recommend that people take the necessary precautions during this flu season: wash or disinfect your hands frequently, cover any coughs and sneezes, stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick (especially with a fever) and get a flu shot.

“While effectiveness of the vaccine varies from year to year, in most people it still provides protection against the flu or severe symptoms if you do get the flu. Flu season can last until May,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement.

This year’s flu season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic back in 2009. In New York City, health officials confirmed the fourth pediatric flu-related death this week. At least one Connecticut child has also died.

Last flu season, there were six flu-related child deaths in New York City, and 106 nationwide. Since 2004, anywhere from zero to eight pediatric flu deaths have been reported to the city's health department. With two months left of the 2017-18 season, health officials warn anyone who may be affected to seek medical care as soon as possible, particularly people with compromised immune systems, children, pregnant women and elderly people.