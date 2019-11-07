Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to Be Chopped Down



A 14-ton tree is going to make Rockefeller Center its home this holiday season and you can bet that thousands of of Christmas lovers will flock to New York City to see it. The 88th tree to grace the Plaza for the annual weeks-long display will be cut down Thursday at the home of Carol Schultz in Florida in New York's Orange County. The Norway Spruce stands at 77-foot tall and it is 46-foot in diameter. It will be hoisted by a crane onto a 115-foot long trailer and transported into Manhattan, where it will be erected on Saturday, Nov. 9.

New Jersey Town Offers Free Hepatitis A Vaccines Amid Outbreak

Health officials in Somerville, New Jersey, are offering free vaccination for Hepatitis A on Thursday amid a virus outbreak. Hepatitis A cases in New Jersey are skyrocketing -- by more than 800 percent compared with the same time period last year -- and now health officials are possibly warning of a new exposure site: a supermarket. Somerset County Department of Health says the infected individual worked at ShopRite food market located at 1 S. Davenport St. in Somerville -- and that person was working during the infectious period, from Oct. 13 to 30. The New Jersey Department of Health advised anyone who purchased items from the store's deli during that time to throw them away.

Rollout of Next Phase of 14th Street Busway

Now that 14th Street in Manhattan is only accessable to buses and emergency vehicles, transit officials will roll out the next phase of the busway transformation. Starting Thursday, MTA workers will install bus-boarding platforms on the street. The curb will be extended, allowing for faster bus pick-ups and drop-offs since drivers won't have to pull up to the sidewalk, the transit agency said.