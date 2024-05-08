NYC schools boss in hot seat as Congress turns attention to antisemitism in K-12

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is among three large public school system leaders slated to testify before Congress Wednesday about how they've handled incidents of antisemitism on their school campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The witnesses scheduled to testify before a House Education and Workforce subcommittee also represent the Berkeley Unified School District in California and the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

The hearing comes amid a series of inquiries by the Republican-led committee into how universities have responded to pro-Palestinian student protests on campuses.

Those earlier hearings have been heated — the first in December precipitated the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania. Most recently, the testimony of Columbia University’s president, Minouche Shafik, escalated into weeks of protests that spread beyond her campus to colleges across the country.

There were tense moments on Capitol Hill and in NYC as Columbia University faces new scrutiny of antisemitism on campus. In D.C., the university's president got a congressional grilling, while the Manhattan campus saw protests on Wednesday. NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

Wednesday’s hearing will be the first to focus on K-12 schools.

Speaking to reporters last week, Banks acknowledged that the school system had not been perfect in handling issues in schools that have emerged since the start of the Israel-Hamas war but that he was proud of how leadership had responded.

Banks said he would not be defensive in his appearance before the panel but seemed critical of how previous hearings had quickly been reduced to viral moments and video clips.

“I fundamentally believe that if we truly care about solving for antisemitism, you don’t do it through cheap political theater and cheap soundbites," he said. "Putting a spotlight on any particular individual and sometimes trying to create gotcha moments and viral moments is not how you ultimately solve problems you deeply care about.”

Both New York City and Montgomery Public Schools are subjects of Education Department civil rights investigations into allegations of antisemitism. Both cases center on whether the districts responded to harassment of students in a manner consistent with Title VI, which prevents harassment based on shared ancestry. Karla Silvestre, the board president of Montgomery County Public Schools, was scheduled to testify at the hearing.

All three districts, in predominantly liberal areas, have diverse student populations and a sizeable Jewish American community.

Student-led Pro-Palestinian protests have taken place in high schools across the country, including in the three districts that will appear before Congress. The demonstrations include walkouts during school hours, and like their college counterparts, include the question of whether certain phrases, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”, which can mean widely different things to different groups, cross the line into antisemitism.