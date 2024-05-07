The "TODAY" show concert series celebrates three decades on the plaza later this month, kicking off the lineup May 24 with alt-rock trio Wallows, according to the star-studded lineup announced Tuesday.

The roster features performances by Anitta, Meghan Trainor, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, Gracie Abrams, Bleachers, Rauw Alejandro, Maggie Rogers, Little Big Town & Sugarland, Chance the Rapper, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, LL COOL J and more. For the ninth consecutive year, Citi is the sponsor for the “Citi Concert Series on TODAY."

So how do you get in? You can register for a chance to win Fan Passes here. Those give priority access to the show ahead of General Admission. You can also get in the General Admission line the morning of the concert and will be admitted if space permits. The entrance is on 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza.

Here's the full summer lineup to date. Additional performances are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

'Citi Concert Series on TODAY' summer lineup

MAY

FRIDAY, MAY 24 WALLOWS

FRIDAY, MAY 31 ANITTA

JUNE

MONDAY, JUNE 10 MEGHAN TRAINOR

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 KEHLANI

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LAINEY WILSON

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 GRACIE ABRAMS

JULY

THURSDAY, JULY 4 BLEACHERS

FRIDAY, JULY 12 RAUW ALEJANDRO

AUGUST

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 MAGGIE ROGERS

MONDAY, AUGUST 12 LITTLE BIG TOWN & SUGARLAND

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 CHANCE THE RAPPER

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 THOMAS RHETT

SEPTEMBER

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 CHRIS STAPLETON

TBD

LL COOL J