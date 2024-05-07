New Jersey

Man busted in NJ house robbery spree

There were more than 15 burglaries between March 30 and April 6, police said

By NBC New York Staff

nj burglary bust
News 4

A serial burglar who allegedly knocked off 15 burglaries in two New Jersey communities over the span of a week has been apprehended, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Green was arrested last week, the result of a multi-agency effort. He had been wanted in more than 15 burglaries in Lakewood and Toms River between March 30 and April 6, police say.

He allegedly had a handgun in at least one case.

Search warrants executed on residences and motor vehicles associated with Green yielded four firearms, including an AR15 and a sub gun, police said. They also recovered proceeds from some of the burglaries.

Green now faces a total of 17 criminal charges, including robbery, armed burglary, conspiracy and multiple weapons-related offenses. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyburglary
