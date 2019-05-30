Marley's body was found by a good Samaritan who tried to notify the MTA, but got no response. Now the woman is blaming the transit agency for not acting soon enough. NBC 4 New York's Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Marley, the adorable 8-month-old golden cocker spaniel who went missing on the subway tracks in Midtown, has been found dead — and the woman who found her is blaming the MTA for not getting her sooner.

Marley was with Paula Boodoosingh at the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station on May 23rd when she escaped the harness. The pooch took off onto the tracks of the uptown Q line, halting trains for a short while MTA employees went looking.

They continued searching for the dog as Boodoosingh and her daughter Bianca nervously waited at the station, even as trains were allowed to resume going through at reduced speeds.

A good Samaritan found Marley's body on Wednesday, not far from the platform she ran away from. Simone Peterson said she looked from the edge of the platform and could see the dog's body underneath the rails.

Dog Missing In Subway After Running Onto Midtown Tracks

The dog wriggled free of its collar during the height of rush hour, and now a Brooklyn family just wants their puppy back home. NBC 4 New york's Michael George reports. (Published Friday, May 24, 2019)

Peterson gathered the remains and did not notify the MTA of it because "they didn't deserve to know."

"The MTA refused to do anything, even when they knew for a fact exactly where this puppy was," Peterson told News 4.

A different woman posted on Facebook on Sunday saying she spotted the puppy running on the track, and said she tried to notify the MTA via the Customer Assistance intercom, but got no response. Peterson said the MTA should've halted trains at that time to try and save the dog.

Top New York News Photos of 2012

The MTA says they do not have any record of the dog being found.

It is not known what Peterson plans to do with Marley's remains.