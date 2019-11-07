Bronx Bodega Shooting Leaves Worker, Good Samaritan Injured: NYPD - NBC New York
Bronx Bodega Shooting Leaves Worker, Good Samaritan Injured: NYPD

By Tracie Strahan

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A bodega clerk and a witness to a robbery attempt were injured late Wednesday when a suspect fired his gun and pistol whipped them

    • The NYPD says a man walked into the store located on Adee Avenue in the Bronx around 10 p.m. and shot the 30-year-old employee

    • The suspect then struck a 37-year-old witness in the face, police said, before fleeing in a unknown direction

    A bodega clerk and a witness to a robbery attempt were injured late Wednesday when a suspect fired his gun and pistol whipped them, according to police.

    The NYPD says a man walked into the Day & Night Deli located on Adee Avenue in the Bronx around 10 p.m. and shot 30-year-old Abdu Salman once in his torso. That's when another man, 37, walked inside and witnessed the whole thing.

    The suspect struck the witness in the face, police said, before fleeing in a unknown direction.

    Salman's aunt tells NBC New York that he lives in Yonkers but owns the Bronx store. He and the witness were both transported to Jacobi Medical Center where they're expected to recover.

    The bogega owner went into surgery overnight but he will have to have another surgergy later, according to his aunt.

    Police didn't immediately provide description of the suspect but it appeared that he dropped his gun at the scene.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing story, details may change.

