Good Samaritans in NYC Stop in Their Tracks to Free Woman Pinned Under SUV

With a bag of groceries in each hand, Veronika crossed a street on the Lower East Side Sunday -- next thing she knew, she was pinned under an SUV.

"I remember I was on the sidewalk, the car came, the car hit me. I was completely under the car,” Veronika tells News 4 in an exclusive interview.

The 25-year-old, who recently moved from Germany, doesn't want her face shown but she wants her story to be known. She wants the public to hear about her ordeal after she was hit, dragged and pinned under an SUV at the corner of Norfolk and Delancey.

"Both legs were kind of stuck under one of the wheels,” she recalled.

She says she remembers the incident clearly.

“I was conscious for the entire time. I remembered seeing my groceries were all over the floor," Veronika said.

That's when New Yorkers did what they know how to do best: they rushed to help.

More than a dozen good Samaritans surrounded the SUV and eventually managed to lift the vehicle off of Veronika.

One of those heroes was a street vendor across the street -- who rushed to assist in any way he could.

"I just hear the big banging then I see the people getting the lady out of the car,” Iluminado Vastoriza told News 4. “I didn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Veronika managed to walk away from the harrowing ordeal. Most astonishing? She did so without any broken bones.

“I’m extremely bruised and in a lot of pain but all of that will heal so that’s the good thing,” Veronika said, adding that she is thankful for the strangers who rushed to free her.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped. I don’t know how I can ever pay that back, I’m really grateful for everyone that helped,” she said.

Although she is still shaken up, she will make a full recovery.

Police ticketed the driver of the SUV.