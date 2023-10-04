Ruff Halloween no more! Tompkins Square Park dog parade back on

Dog owners and lovers in New York City got quite the early Halloween scare, but there will be a happy ending after all.

The annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Parade is back on, a week after organizers said the beloved canine event was going to be canceled.

Early Wednesday morning, the group announced that the parade will go on as initially planned thanks to the support of the community and a dog wellness startup from Fairfield County, Connecticut.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that the 2023 Halloween Dog Parade is back on. This wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Mayor Eric Adams, city agencies, the NYPD, and with the generous support of Get Joy," said Joseph Borduin, parade organizer and Tompkins Square Park Dog Run (TSPDR) volunteer.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

TSPDR shared the good news in an Instagram post, saying they "actually have the zoomies just thinking about it."

This year will be the parade's 33rd year. It is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21.

Gothamist previously reported construction in the park would force the parade into neighboring streets, a move that brought a hefty permit price tag of $50,000.

Ahead of the parade's grand return, here's a look at some of the best costumed canines from last year's parade:

Getty Images Aaron Reeves and Farah Azmi with their cockapoo, Theo, dressed as "Top Gun: Maverick." (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Getty Images Billy Chan and Nicole Ng, with their dog, Allie the terroir, dressed as "UP" participates in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Getty Images Cleo The Clown Chihuahua and her owner participate in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)