Mayor Adams announces block party line-ups to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

Mayor Eric Adams and 'ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS' announced the free line-up for the '5X5 Block Party Series' celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. In addition to live music, events will also include conversations with special guests at the Apollo Theatre.

Notable events include Salt-N-Pepa discussing the role women have played in the hip-hop movement and special performances from KRS-One, Chuck D, Kool G Rap and Onyx.

"As the birthplace of hip-hop, New York City is proud to host these free block parties and events as a celebration of that spirit that started 50 years ago," Mayor Adams said in a release.

Mayor Adams emphasized the role New York City played in the birth of hip-hop, which he shares was born from a back-to-school jam hosted by brother and sister Cindy and Clive Campbell in August 1973.

The 70s party hosted in the Bronx on Sedgwick Avenue spilled into the street -- and hip-hop was born.

“Through the block parties and edutainment conversations with seminal artists, we are celebrating the core pillars of the culture — DJing, MCing, breaking, and graffiti," said ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS, "engaging intergenerational audiences in the greatest city on earth.”

As the birthplace of hip-hop, New York City will honor the genre's cultural influence with citywide initiatives.

One of these initiatives includes a collaboration with LISA Project NYC to create 50 murals honoring the music and its impact across all five boroughs.

‘ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS’ is an entertainment and education media platform that hosts live events dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the rich history of the Black experience. Through events, storytelling, and education, the company aims to explore the past, present, and future of influential genres of music and culture.

You can learn more about the block parties and how to RSVP here.