Long Island ties run deep for Cole Brauer, 1st US woman to sail around the world alone

Cole Brauer made history as the first American woman to sail nonstop around the world by herself.

The 29-year-old, who came in second in the Global Solo Challenge, is an East Hampton native. Her teachers at East Hampton High School watched her heavily documented journey with awe.

"It brings pride to the whole school and whole community,” said principal Sarah Smith.

"All the same things we are seeing with her now,” said video production teacher Jeremy Quitko, “Is what I saw in the classroom where she was on camera and also edited her own videos.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Teachers and administrators remembered her determination and drive. She was voted most unique in the senior class, was on the track team, and a member of the Art Honor Society.

There was a sailing club at school, but ironically, Brauer did not participate — although her twin sister Dalton did. Brauer learned to sail when she lived in Hawaii, which kicked off a passion that she has been pursuing ever since.

Brauer set sail in October and sailed 30,000 miles, starting from Spain, down the west coast of Africa, to Australia, and around the tip of South America before returning to the starting point.

Brauer's 130-day journey was treacherous at times, facing 30-foot waves and hurricane-force winds. Cameras at one point showed how rough seas threw her across the boat, injuring her rib. Another time she was so dehydrated, she needed an IV, which she inserted herself.

On the TODAY show, she was asked how she managed to continue with the journey.

"There really is no option at that point you’re so far away from land, there is no rescue," said Brauer.

Adam Fine, the superintendent of East Hampton schools, used to be Cole’s principal and remembers a time when she stopped to help a stranger who got into a car accident.

“It was really indicative of her personality — there was no fear, somebody involved in the accident, she went over to help,” said Fine. “So when I watch videos of her putting in her own IV, I know she can handle these sorts of things.”

For current students who watched her journey, Cole is an inspiration.

“She obviously has the motivation and determination,” said sophomore Maya Taveras. “It’s nice to see her accomplish her goal.”

“It shows even if you come from a small town you can make a big impact on the world,” said Ryleigh O’Donnell, a senior, “Get your name out there and make a big difference.”

Celebrating Cole’s accomplishment has inspired administrators to recognize other graduates and their accomplishments.