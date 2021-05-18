Vax On, Mask Off? Businesses Face Critical Decision Day Before NY's Grand Reopening

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NY will adopt the CDC's new indoor mask and social distancing guidance for fully vaccinated people starting Wednesday, which will be the tri-state's biggest reopening day yet

Nearly all remaining business restrictions will lift across NY, NJ and CT that day; CT has said it will also adopt the CDC's new guidance at that time while NJ's governor says his indoor mask mandate stays in effect

Gov. Phil Murphy did lift NJ's outdoor mask rule for all people Monday as well as the state's travel advisory Monday; he also said his executive order allowing schools to teach remotely in some cases will end after this academic year, meaning a full return in-person this fall

Just a day before the three tri-states make the most aggressive move in their pandemic recoveries after more than a year of devastation, business owners in New York are left with a crucial decision: Masks on or masks off for the fully vaccinated?

The reactions from New Yorkers are mixed after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or socially distance in most indoor settings starting Wednesday (he had already adopted the CDC's guidance outdoors).

Some celebrated the news because to them, they say it means they can get back to business-as-usual. To others, it means they have to enforce masks for nonvaccinated people to protect workers or patrons who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

How can they tell without checking everyone's status at the door? And should they? For New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the lone tri-state holdout on the new CDC mask guidelines, those are some of the key reasons his indoor mask rule will stay a bit longer.

In addition to the indoor mask change Wednesday, all percentage-based capacity limits for eateries, retail, salons, gyms, museums, theaters and offices will be lifted. By the end of May, there will be no more curfew for indoor dining. Cuomo lifted the same curfew for the outdoors on Monday. For struggling restaurants and bars, New York City restaurateur Roni Mazumdar says the changes couldn't have come sooner.

"It means we'll finally be able to have real business. It means after a long time, we can all breathe a little bit. It means that New York is coming back," Mazumdar said, but he added that some precautions will remain in place at his restaurants for now.

"There's no clear-cut plan as to actually finding out who's vaccinated or not," he noted. "To avoid any circumstances we want to make sure that we continue enforcing the masks, temperatures check and all the safety precautions until we all get to a very confident place."

Cuomo said Monday the state would no longer mandate masks for fully vaccinated people as of Wednesday, but he also said private businesses had the right to enforce whatever additional COVID requirements they want along with ongoing, industry-specific state standards on air filtration, disinfection and other health protocol.

Businesses that choose to take down their "Masks Required" signs will have to decide how to check someone's vaccination status or decide not to check at all, relying on a hopefully honest public to protect their communities. Cuomo said he expects some customers will ask business owners whether they’ve checked whether other patrons are vaccinated. Stores and restaurants can use the state's Excelsior Pass to do that.

They could also ask to see people's CDC-issued vaccine cards, though it's not clear how many vaccinated people would actually have that on them at the right times.

“They can check, they can ask at the door, they can ask when you are seated at the table, or not,” Cuomo said. “There is no mandatory compliance that the state is imposing on the private vendors.”

Cuomo says he’s noticed that many New Yorkers seem hesitant when they encounter bare faces. Jennifer Bradish of Garden City is one of them.

"For my safety, the safety of my family and the safety of others I will keep my mask on," Bradish said, adding that she fears nonvaccinated people will take off masks indoors.

Nearly 42% of all New Yorkers have been vaccinated as of Tuesday, including the newly eligible 12- to 15-year-old age group, which is still far from Cuomo's original low threshold projection for herd immunity of 75%. More than 52% of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated, while the city should top that milestone this week.

Cuomo says the whole point of the CDC's changed guidance and New York's looming one is to show that there are benefits to being vaccinated. Masks will still be required for fully vaccinated people in higher-risk indoor settings like on subways, buses, planes and in healthcare settings, schools and correctional facilities until more are vaccinated.

Among those benefits: A fractional chance of getting COVID, not transmitting the disease to others and the freedom to engage in more once-normal activities, he says.

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, the latest studies show vaccines prove to be effective in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and its variants, in addition to preventing serious illnesses that lead to hospitalization or death.

Addressing the breakthrough infections (when vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19) in the New York Yankees, Fauci said it's still good news because eight out of nine were asymptomatic and the likelihood of transmission is still "exceedingly low."

"Low likelihood of transmission, low likelihood of getting infected. When you do get infected, chances are you're going to be without symptoms," Fauci explained on "All In With Chris Hayes" Monday. "That was the accumulating scientific data that prompted the CDC to make that recommendation that when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected, whether they're outdoors or indoors."

Fauci added that it's reasonable for business owners to make their own judgment calls as to whether masks should be required in their establishments. Still, he wanted the message to be clear for anyone worrying that they will transmit the virus to people who are unvaccinated: "The risk is extremely low of getting infected, of getting sick or of transmitting it to anybody else, full stop."

Nationally, more than 47% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data. That number drops to 44.2% when those age 12 and up are taken into account. Nearly three-quarters of the U.S. population age 65-plus are fully immunized.