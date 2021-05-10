What to Know Any U.S. resident 16 years and older is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City; it's one of just 18 spots in the U.S. that offer that

The push to vaccinate even non NYC-residents comes as the city looks to recover about $60 billion worth of economic contributions from tourism, which the state hopes will be aided by Broadway's full return in the fall

Meanwhile, core viral metrics continue to improve; the state's rolling positivity rate is now at its lowest level since October while the rolling hospitalization average is in the midst of 38 straight days of decline

New York's rolling COVID positivity rate has been on the decline for 34 straight days, while average hospitalizations are in the midst of a 38-day streak of declines, the latest reasons for optimism as the state looks to lift most restrictions in just 10 days.

With 24/7 subway service returning to New York City in exactly one week and nearly all businesses able to reopen at full capacity days after that, two questions seem to be top of mind for many: When can I take off my mask and will cases surge again come fall?

Dr. Anthony Fauci had an answer for both on Sunday, though he says the ultimate outcomes will depend heavily on vaccination rates.

"The larger proportion of the population that's vaccinated, the less likelihood that in a season like the coming fall or winter you're going to see a significant surge," Fauci said on "Meet the Press," noting higher vaccine rates could turn would-be spikes into "blips."

"There's no doubt about that. That's the reason why vaccinations are so important. That's the wild card that we have now that we didn't have last fall or last winter," the nation's top infectious disease expert added.

Fauci says clear evidence shows masks help diminish the risk of spreading viruses like the flu. Rather than throw their masks away entirely once the immediate risk subsides, Fauci suggested some Americans would elect to wear them at certain times of year.

"We've had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19," Fauci noted. "So, it is conceivable that as we go on, a year or two or more from now, that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory-borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you'll spread these respiratory-borne diseases."

Most pandemic-related capacity restrictions in New York and New Jersey will be lifted beginning May 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. NBC New York's Andrew Siff and Jen Maxfield report.

The concerns ultimately lie in close, indoor spaces like offices, schools and homes where proper ventilation may be lacking. But that's why mask guidance is still in place for indoors and some outdoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible. Those mandates remain in New York and New Jersey, though the governors of both states have said they'd reassess the social distancing rule if the CDC changes its guidance.

"The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal," Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday. "We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future."

New York City is now one of just over a dozen places across the U.S. that offers free vaccinations to non-residents age 16 and older. The five boroughs joined 18 states and one territory, including California, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Puerto Rico, in lifting residency requirements late last week.

Broadway will fully reopen its doors this September, welcoming theater-goers from the city and all over the world once again for the first time in 18 months as New York charges forward in its unprecedented pandemic recovery, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who pitched a specific vaccine program targeting out-of-city residents at popular attractions, hopes the convenience of the shots will help encourage more tourists to flock to the economically starved city and create more peace of mind among the locals who already are beginning to move more within it.

Right now, that non-resident vaccine option, which uses the single-dose Johnson & Johnson regimen, is only available in the city, not for the rest of the state.

“It’s a show of goodwill. It’s a welcome,” de Blasio said last week. He said the city has no plans to track tourists' vaccination status.

City residents are of course being prioritized in the rollout, the mayor says, but ultimately, the more vaccinations of whomever that can be administered, the better.

To date, New York City has administered at least one vaccine dose to 57.8% of its population age 18 and older and fully vaccinated 45.1% of that group. Statewide, those numbers are 60% and 48.4%, respectively. The youngest residents eligible for vaccination, those age 16 and 17, have the lowest vaccination rates by age group.

Soon, outreach efforts could target even younger children (or their parents, really). The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for use among kids ages 12 to 15 as early as this week.

The push to vaccinate non-NYC residents also comes as the city looks to recover about $60 billion worth of economic contributions from tourism and bring back nearly 90,000 industry jobs that were lost to the pandemic, according to state estimates. Much of the city's revenue relies on out-of-town traffic. That could soon get a boost, too.

In the latest effort to reopen, indoor dining capacity in the city expanded to 75% last Friday -- the highest limit Cuomo has allowed since first shuttering restaurants entirely as COVID seized the city last spring. Soon, longstanding statewide curfews on restaurant and catering services will evaporate as well.