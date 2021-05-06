Broadway Theaters Resume Ticket Sales for 100% Fall Return — But How Many Will Fill?

What to Know Broadway will fully reopen its doors this September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday; tickets went on sale Thursday at 100% capacity

At this point, masks, health screenings, enhanced air filtration and ventilation as well as rigorous cleaning and disinfection requirements will be mandatory, Cuomo said; that remains subject to change

Large-scale outdoor venue capacity will increase May 19 with new fully vaccinated fan sections; and if you get vaccinated on-site at Citi Field or Yankee Stadium, you get a free ticket to an upcoming game

A handful of Broadway productions resumed ticket sales Thursday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo greenlit a full capacity reopening of the Great White Way by mid-September, while others, including some of the most iconic shows, are expected to join soon.

The initial list of shows ready to reopen was small -- only about five put tickets up for sale first thing Thursday -- because most theaters don't have their full show schedules in place after the already year-long shutdown (and what has been a fluid situation). Refunds and exchange policies will be in place if any given performance has to be postponed suddenly because of an unexpected adverse risk to public health.

There will also likely be changes to the theater-going experience like the addition of contactless services, said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

The Broadway League has previously said that Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Wicked could potentially be ready to reopen quicker than other shows, so look for upcoming show dates from those productions sooner rather than later.

"Broadway’s back. New York City’s back. Get ready," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted just before ticket sales opened up early Thursday.

Prior to the pandemic, nearly 250,000 people were seeing a Broadway show every week.

It's not clear how quickly the seats will be filled to full capacity again as an anxious public looks to restore some semblance of normalcy to its collective post-pandemic life. But the Broadway League has said it eagerly anticipates reopening as much as millions upon millions of global fans look forward to getting back to its iconic stage.

While productions, theaters and attendees must adhere to state health guidance like masks and air filtration, Cuomo said theaters (and theater-goers) will be flexible to potential changes as New York's COVID situation -- and that of the country -- improves.

With guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will resume ticket sales in May 2021 for Fall 2021 performances. #NothingBeatsBroadway Read more: https://t.co/AdUcpJtx1H pic.twitter.com/8e6TAYm4FG — The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) May 5, 2021

"It's going to cost millions to get a show up. I will be curious to see who will take that chance," said musical producer Glen Kelly, who has worked on shows like "Book of Mormon" and "Aladdin."

But Kelly, like other theater workers who have waited more than a year to get back to the stage, has some lingering questions.

"I hear about vaccination passports. No one seems to know how that would work," Kelly added. "No one seems to know are the audiences in masks? Is the backstage staff in masks? Do the performers wear masks and take them off before they come on stage?"

Cuomo said the state doesn't have the authority to require attendees to be vaccinated before attending a Broadway show, but individual theaters can choose to mandate that on their own. (And they can use the state's Excelsior Pass to confirm vaccinations.)

Well before theaters fully reopen in the fall, New York will begin to pilot reduced social distancing by June 19 at large-scale indoor venues like some Broadway theaters in assigned, seated sections designated for those who are fully vaccinated, Cuomo said.

That approach is the crux of Cuomo's new plan to allow full capacity at large outdoor venues -- like the Yankees' and Mets' stadiums as well as performing arts arenas -- in dedicated sections for fully vaccinated fans. There's no set limit to capacity for non-vaccinated outdoor seating areas except the ongoing social distancing requirement, which Cuomo estimates to be around 33% (30% for large indoor venues).

The governor announced that tweak to the reopening plan for May 19 on Wednesday. The Yankees and Mets will also offer on-site vaccinations and give a free ticket to an upcoming game to anyone who takes advantage before another game. Kids who aren't yet vaccine-eligible can still sit with a vaccinated adult, but if they're age 4 or older they must present proof of a negative COVID test. Previously, that bar was set at 2 and up.

Wednesday's announcement came two days after Cuomo unveiled a coordinated tri-state reopening plan to lift nearly all remaining business restrictions in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut beginning May 19. Indoor masks and social distancing will remain the norm in New York and New Jersey for now, though the governors have both states have said they will reassess the latter rule if the CDC changes its guidance.

This week's announcements mark the single most significant step in fully reopening New York, which Cuomo said could happen within the next two months if the pace of vaccinations stays on track, meaning, "literally, everything back to normal."

Smaller steps on that path continue this week. The one-time epicenter of the pandemic inched closer to bringing its vibrant nightlife scene back as bar seating returned to New York City Monday, while 24/7 subway service will be restored on May 17.

Come Friday, indoor dining capacity in the city goes to 75% -- the highest limit Cuomo has allowed since first shuttering restaurants entirely as COVID seized the city last spring. In a matter of weeks, longstanding statewide curfews on restaurant and catering services will evaporate as well.