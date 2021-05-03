NYC Bar Scene Roars Back Monday, Kicking Off Key Reopening Week; Big NJ News Due

What to Know Bar seating returns in NYC Monday for the first time in 14 months while indoor dining and personal care business capacity go to 75% on Friday; more capacity boosts are set for the coming weeks as state curfews end

They're the latest in a series of newly announced reopening steps for the one-time epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic; New Jersey's governor is expected to make significant news on that front for his state later Monday

The governor says New York state, including the city, can fully reopen at some point within the next two months if vaccinations stay on track, meaning, "literally, everything back to normal"

The one-time epicenter of the pandemic gets another step closer to bringing its vibrant nightlife scene back as bar seating returns to New York City Monday for the first time in more than a year (no food required).

Later this week, indoor dining capacity across the five boroughs goes to 75% -- the highest limit Gov. Andrew Cuomo has allowed since first shuttering restaurants entirely as COVID seized the city last spring -- a looming reopening Gov. Phil Murphy could potentially match in New Jersey Monday afternoon as the nation's formerly hardest-hit pandemic states continue their recovery from the devastating social and economic toll.

Catered events can also resume at individual New York homes Monday, above the residential gathering limit of 10 people indoors (25 outdoors) if core COVID protocol is maintained. Fixed dance zones can come back to catering halls the same day.

And in a matter of weeks, unprecedented statewide curfews on restaurant and catering services will evaporate -- the latest in a series of increasingly frequent and fast-approaching reeopenings fueled by viral rate declines and increased vaccinations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York's statewide food and beverage service curfew will end next month for both indoor and outdoor dining areas, while bar seating can return to New York City starting on Monday. Marc Santia reports.

Cuomo, who has said New York could fully reopen, meaning, "literally, everything back to normal" in less than two months, reported the state's lowest single-day COVID positivity rate Sunday in six months as hospitalizations fell to 2,535, the lowest total since Nov. 20. Hospitalizations have declined 33% decline over the last two weeks and plunged more than 44% since April 1, state data shows.

At the same time, the share of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to rise, albeit at a slower clip than earlier in the national rollout. To date, nearly 35% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, while almost 32% of New York City residents can say the same.

Both Cuomo and Bill de Blasio have taken a "no excuses" approach to expedite vaccinations, with the governor opening up all state-run mass vaccine sites to walk-ins of any eligible age last week and the mayor doing the same in the city a week earlier.

It's a matter of making it as convenient as possible for people, they say -- and a strategy that Murphy hinted he could also roll out in New Jersey quite soon.

The Garden State governor teased major developments to come in his Monday COVID briefing on both the reopening and vaccine access fronts in a tweet Sunday. When asked by reporters on multiple occasions last week for a response to Cuomo's reopening announcements across the river, Murphy said "stay tuned" for Monday.

It's not exactly clear which measures Murphy will announce later in the day, but the governor has made a habit of coordinating his reopening steps at least to some degree with those taken by his neighbor on the other side of the Hudson.

Like Cuomo, Murphy has credited sustained declines in core viral rates, particularly around hospitalizations and deaths, and increased vaccinations with allowing him to chart a more aggressive, yet safe, path forward in his state's recovery effort.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.



YouTube: https://t.co/rIPsZGPv4X

Twitter: https://t.co/Io34K1c3b8⁰Facebook: https://t.co/0bGyMWZS29 pic.twitter.com/f6vAifZkIm — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 2, 2021

New Jersey has reported 14-day declines of 49%, 21% and 19% in new daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, respectively, according to New York Times data, while nearly 35% of state residents are fully vaccinated. Murphy is about 65.5% of the way to his June 30 goal of fully inoculating at least 4.7 million Garden State adults.

By comparison, New York has notched 44%, 21% and 23% 14-day drops in new daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the Times. Nationally, those three metrics are also down but by lesser degrees -- by 27%, 7% and 8%, respectively.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

More than 40% of U.S. adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of Monday, CDC data shows, while almost 70% of people age 65 and older in the U.S. can say the same. Racial/ethnic gaps persist at virtually all levels of the rollout, though those have subsided a bit with enhanced outreach from community members and elected officials.

Nationally, white people account for 67.1% of fully vaccinated adults, despite representing 61.2% of the eligible population, CDC data shows. Latinos see the biggest gap in full vaccination (10.2% of U.S. adults) compared with their representation in the population (17.2%), according to the latest federal data.