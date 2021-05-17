Anxious NYers Await Cuomo Mask Decision as Most COVID Restrictions End This Week

What to Know New York has yet to say whether it will adopt the CDC's new recommendations saying fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors in most cases; New Jersey says it's not quite ready to do that yet

Of the three tri-states, Connecticut is the only one so far to say it will adopt the changed CDC guidance on Wednesday, the same day nearly all remaining business restrictions lift across the entire region

Vaccinations have fueled recovery efforts lately; more than 50% of adult NYers are now fully vaccinated, though shot rates have plunged by more than 30% in the last month as demand now lags supply

Four days after the CDC dropped surprise guidance saying fully vaccinated people can ditch wear masks indoors in most cases, New Yorkers are still anxiously awaiting an update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo as far as what the recommendations mean for them.

Cuomo has said the state health department is "still reviewing" the updated CDC guidelines on indoor masking -- a two-word answer his team has given daily since the new recommendations came out.

Six state county executives, two Democrats, four Republicans, called Sunday for the governor to adopt the CDC's new indoor mask guidance as he did with its changed outdoor guidance a few weeks back.

None of them represent the city, where the CDC's exceptions to dropping masks for the fully vaccinated -- on subways or buses, in crowded places and hospitals and homeless shelters -- are as indigenous as cactus is to Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

New York's mask mandate has been in place since April 2020, when Cuomo first required everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask when in public or unable to stay socially distant. At that time, the state was losing about 800 people to COVID daily.

The situation has since changed. Daily death tolls are regularly in the 20s, while COVID hospitalizations are at their lowest level since the second week of November (and have plunged nearly 60% over the last month alone). More than half of New York's adult population is now fully vaccinated, while the city is on the verge of that milestone.

Elected officials and top health leaders in New York City, while calling the CDC's indoor mask guidance change "monumental" in terms of what it means for America's progress against COVID-19, still urge continued caution in higher-risk settings.

It's not clear if Cuomo might set different parameters for losing indoor masks in the city versus other parts of the state, or if any overarching state rule change might do that by default (like how the ongoing social distancing rule will limit business capacity even when most percentage-capacity restrictions lift across the state in a matter of days).

Monday kicks off New York's most critical reopening week yet as all three tri-state governors ready to lift most remaining COVID restrictions.

The subways are now back to running 24/7 for the first time since the pandemic brought daily life to a standstill in March 2020. Longstanding statewide curfews on indoor and outdoor restaurant and catering services are gone. Come Wednesday, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most remaining COVID rules, a coordinated effort akin to the one the governors employed when they first shut down last year.

Of the three states, only Connecticut (the first in America to fully vaccinate more than half of its adult population, according to its governor) has said it plans to adopt the new CDC guidance on indoor masking when the rest of the virus restrictions expire that day.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has said his state isn't quite ready to drop its indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in public places yet, though he expects the Garden State could reach that point "within a matter of weeks."

Like its neighbor across the river, New Jersey was hit particularly hard in the early days of the pandemic. That devastating cost has had officials leery of rolling back any core restrictions too quickly for months even as other states tossed mask mandates early.

Both Cuomo and Murphy have said it's more challenging to reopen their states post-pandemic than it was to shut them down at the start of it, especially in the denser areas. What they don't want to do, they say, is to reverse a major restriction only to have to revive it should COVID rates soar again. Vaccinations should help prevent that.

Anyone age 16 and older can now walk into any New York City- or state-run site and get vaccinated without an appointment, though minors need parental consent. Cuomo has also authorized New York City to administer vaccines to any U.S. resident 16 years and older, making it one of fewer than 20 places in America to expand access that way.

The more vaccinated people in New York, the better, officials say -- whether they live here or not.

"The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal," Cuomo said in a statement Sunday. "We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine more accessible to New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent."

"The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be," the governor added. "You just have to show up at one of our sites across the state, roll up your sleeve, and help bring us a step closer to victory against the virus."