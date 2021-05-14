NY, NJ Hold on Indoor Mask Mandate as Officials Review New CDC Guidance

What to Know The governors of New York and New Jersey are reviewing the latest CDC guidance on indoor masks for vaccinated people ahead of their biggest reopening push yet, which is set for Wednesday, May 19

Vaccination rates have plunged across the board, and officials say they are still focusing efforts on those aged 16-40 while also working with pediatricians and schools to educate parents on shots for kids

NY has rolled out a new suite of incentives -- free train rides, hot tickets and more -- to encourage the less motivated to get shots as the state reports a drop of 34% in vaccination rates over the last month alone

The CDC dropped surprising new guidance on indoor masks for fully vaccinated people, saying they don't need to wear face coverings except for certain cases.

Those cases include crowded indoor spots like buses, planes, hospitals and other packed inside places -- kind of like the ones people might see in New York City or New Jersey every day as a matter of daily life. How do the governors work with that?

That's right they're trying to figure out right now. A spokesperson for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said shortly after the CDC announcement that Murphy wasn't ready to make an announcement on indoor masks yet. Later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying New York's top health officials and its partners in surrounding states was reviewing the CDC guidance on masks and social distancing for the vaccinated.

The New York governor gave no indication of which direction that review might lead. At this point, he has no planned press conferences on his public schedule for Friday.

Cuomo's initial comments on the CDC indoor mask change were far different from his response when the agency laid out new recommendations about two weeks ago saying fully vaccinated people could ditch masks outside. He announced within a matter of hours after that change that New York would adopt the revised guidance.

At the time the new outdoor mask guidance dropped, New York City leaders expressed some concern, saying the density of the five boroughs presents some particular challenges. It wasn't immediately clear how the city'd address the change, nor was it clear, for example, how store owners could be assured should the mask rule change.

If someone walks into a store, how does the owner know that person is actually vaccinated and not just trying to avoid the masks? As full immunization rates continue to rise, does it even matter?n Should vaccinated people be concerned of any risk?

To the last point, top national health officials appear to believe the answer is "no."

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement on the new CDC guidance late Thursday in which he reiterated the importance of masking up in higher-risk settings. Like Cuomo, de Blasio said his health leadership team was still reviewing the new guidance, too.

“This is a monumental day in the fight against COVID. We are reviewing the guidance because masks will still be important for schools, public transportation, healthcare and congregate settings and more," the mayor said. "But the message is clear: vaccinations are the way to bring our city, our lives, back. Get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective and millions of your neighbors have been vaccinated already. We have come so far—now we will reach the finish line together."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, whose state was the first in America to fully vaccinate more than half of its adult population, was the only of the three tri-state governors to say he would adopt the new CDC guidance on indoor masking. But not until next week.

The indoor mask mandate change will take effect in the Constitution State starting Wednesday, May 19. That's the same day the governors of the three tri-states plan to lift nearly all remaining business restrictions in their biggest recovery push yet.

Both Cuomo and Murphy had planned to leave indoor mask and social distancing rules in place at that time, but both governors have also said they would consider revising state guidelines on those protocols should the feds modify their recommendations. It's possible they could tweak the guidance for less populated places while keeping stricter mask rules in denser spots like the five boroughs of New York City, which lagged the rest of the state in terms of the reopening process over the last year by design.

While all businesses can reopen at 100% capacity next Wednesday in New York and New Jersey, the governors have said they are still required to enforce social distancing in cases where there are non-vaccinated people inside. That minimum 6-foot distance essentially does put a capacity cap on spots like sporting venues and theaters.

Should that minimum change as the CDC has indicated it might (to 3 feet), Cuomo and Murphy would likely both adopt the change. In New York, Cuomo has worked with pro sports teams like the Yankees, Mets and Islanders to debut vaccinated-only fan sections, where social distancing isn't required and capacity can be higher.

Cuomo has said New York state will pilot reduced social distancing at indoor venues -- like Broadway theaters -- by June 19 to try to boost capacity as well. Previously, he announced Broadway would return at 100% capacity by mid-September.

Even as the CDC eased its guidance, some federal mask rules remain in effect. The mandate still applies when within airports or on planes, over-the-road buses and commuter buses and rails, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

With more than 7 million vaccine doses already having been given out, the city is now offering perks for those who sign up to get the shot — offering anything from free Metro cards and Lirr tickets, to tickets for attractions like the NYC Aquarium and the botanical gardens. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

The CDC guidance comes just two weeks after it revised guidance on outdoor masks. Vaccination rates have stalled a bit nationally since then. They've also fallen in the tri-state area -- by about 34% over the course of the last month in New York alone.

To date, New York state has fully vaccinated more than 50% of its population age 18 and up, though the vast majority of those fully immunized are in the 55 and up class. The same trend holds for New York City, where 47.3% of people age 18 and up have completed their series. In New Jersey, 42.1% of residents are fully vaccinated, though people age 16 to 49 account for just 39% of total doses administered in the state.

Nationally, 45.6% of U.S. adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 71.8% of those 65 and older can say the same -- a ratio that officials say have sent the most critical COVID metrics, hospitalizations and deaths, plunging across the board.

Vaccination rates for younger people pale in comparison to those for older Americans. CDC data shows people age 18-29 account for just 10.8% of full U.S. vaccinations, while the same can be said for just 1% of residents younger than 18. The latter should see a fair boost in the coming weeks with the new Pfizer eligibility expansion.