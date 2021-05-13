Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is following CDC guidance in ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated starting May 19.

The decision comes after the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state of Connecticut is getting ready to lift most all remaining restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic and more people are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Today is the first day that children as young as 12 years old are eligible for the vaccine.

Also on May 19, the governor is lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask-wearing guidance on Thursday.

In addition to stopping the mask mandate, the governor also announced that executive branch customer-facing offices in Connecticut will be fully reopened by June 1.

By July 1, the state will return to pre-COVID teleworking models, with employees back to the office at least 50%, according to Lamont.

COVID-19 Numbers and Vaccine Data

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 1.57% and hospitalizations are down by 22 since Wednesday. There are now 222 total hospitalizations.

An additional seven deaths have been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 8,168.

Of nearly 30,000 tests, 471 came back positive.

On Wednesday, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate was 1.05%.

Approximately 1.6 million people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and nearly 2 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The governor said walk-up vaccination clinics are widely available across the state. Many schools are holding clinics to vaccinate kids 12 and 15 years old. In addition, there are several mass vaccination sites, pharmacies and mobile clinics open to state residents, Lamont said.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.