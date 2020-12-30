On the Brink? NY Hospitalizations Highest Since May 7; 1st Known Case of UK Variant Hits US

What to Know New York's COVID hospitalizations have topped 7,800 and are at their highest level since May 7; early post-holiday data shows alarming positivity rate jumps, though Gov. Cuomo wants further study

In New Jersey, the increases have been less stark as of late; weekly hospitalization and death averages are up 2 percent and 1 percent respectively over the last 14 days, New York Times data shows

The U.S. has topped 19 million cases and 335,000 deaths; a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now killed more than 1 in every 1,000 Americans

Coronavirus hospitalizations have climbed to nearly 8,000 in New York for the first time since May 7, taxing the healthcare system as the full effect of the feared holiday "surge upon surge" has yet to play out.

At the same time, the more contagious viral strain that prompted the U.K.'s latest lockdown has now been detected in the United States, and could well already be in the tri-state area, raising questions about whether the vaccine program is moving fast enough (and innovative enough) to outrun a mutating virus.

Meanwhile, more is expected to be learned in the coming days about whether the "dramatic" jumps, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo described them, in New York state and regional positivity rates over the holidays is a result of more virus or less testing.

The increase in new statewide cases has largely leveled off the last two weeks, with New York Times data showing an 11 percent increase in new cases reported over the last week compared with the average two weeks earlier. Total hospitalizations are up 32 percent over the same period, a more notable spike but one significantly less than where that metric stood a few weeks ago.

Deaths, which are the slowest to climb, are up 36 percent over the last few weeks, Times data shows. New York state will eclipse 30,000 confirmed virus fatalities at some point this week if Cuomo's daily triple-digit reports continue.

While acknowledging the ongoing tragedy, Cuomo has prioritized shoring up hospital capacity over the last month to ensure no single facility is overwhelmed as some so devastatingly were at the height of the pandemic in the spring.

As a layer of protection, he has tied regional hospitalization rates to restrictions. Thus far, no hospital has notified the state it is on pace to hit 85 percent capacity in 21 days, which would get the economic shutdown mechanisms churning.

Despite pleas for and insistence from Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month that a new shutdown was necessary, Cuomo has said re-closure is not inevitable. Ahead of the holidays he said the future would depend on New Yorkers' actions.

So what did they do? It's still not exactly clear yet.

New York City reported a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.45 percent on Tuesday, topping the charts on city data that only goes back through Sept. 27. Hospitalizations are up double-digit percentage points in the last seven days. By Tuesday, the state's rolling positivity rate had topped 6 percent, a significant leap as Cuomo added another 255 hospitalizations to the growing tally.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Early post-Christmas weekend data was jarring across the board, Cuomo acknowledged. He described the holiday weekend increases as "dramatic," but said they didn't necessarily signify an initial surge upon surge in cases.

Increased positivity rates could be associated with lower testing numbers of a smaller population showing symptoms, he noted. For example, a flood of people got tested just before the holidays to ensure safety if they were visiting family or friends. After the holidays, the likelihood was higher that people getting tested were experiencing symptoms, and that fewer people were tested as a precaution.

That would cause a higher rate of positivity within a smaller sample pool -- and one that would be more favorable to positive cases than the usual pool.

Total tests bounced back up Tuesday and the state's daily positivity rate dipped a bit, from 8.33 percent to 7.14 percent, which would support the theory. Cuomo is expected to share more analysis on the holiday numbers at a briefing Wednesday.

He may also share an update on the state's efforts to detect the U.K. coronavirus variant that was just identified in Colorado, the first time it was found in the U.S. That variant, which is said to be up to 50 percent more transmissible and may more easily infect children, first was detected in southeastern England in late November and has accounted for about 60 percent of recent cases in London.

A number of countries implemented new U.K.-related travel restrictions ahead of the Christmas holiday. More than a half-dozen nations, including the U.S. and Canada, have detected at least one case of it since Christmas Eve.

The CDC has admitted the variant may have been in the U.S. for some time. Detecting a variation requires exhaustive genetic code sequencing of individual samples. As of its last report, that work had been done for fewer than 0.5 percent of U.S. cases. Cuomo has ordered hospitals in New York to work with the state's public lab to expedite genetic code sequencing on thousands of more samples.

New York state, city and New Jersey have announced new testing mandates for flights originating from the U.K. in the last week and a half. Though the variant hasn't yet been detected locally, Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both believe it's already here. Cuomo wants to know when and where it's confirmed; he likened that first case to a new sort of patient zero -- one who is more contagious.

Murphy said Monday he believed the newly imposed requirements in New Jersey and New York would become national policy in short order. In the meantime, his Department of Health medical director, Dr. Edward Lifshitz, echoed other experts earlier this week in saying he expected the vaccines to work for that strain as well.

Vaccination programs in New York and New Jersey are well underway, with the states reporting a combined nearly 200,000 initial doses administered so far this month. The program is expected to ramp up in the next few weeks as more allocations of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines arrive.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Still, the goal of "herd immunity" remains months away. And the race to large-scale vaccination of the general public couldn't be more urgent; the economic and human tolls of this nearly year-long pandemic in the U.S. are incalculable.

Nationally, December has been the deadliest and most infectious month of the pandemic in the U.S. to date, a fate that experts had warned of months ago amid concerns about colder weather prompting more indoor activity and holiday travel.

To date, more than 337,000 have died and confirmed infections have topped 19 million. All in all, a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now killed more than 1 in every 1,000 Americans.

Even though a new strain of COVID-19 is not proven to be more deadly, it can spread more quickly and has the potential to overwhelm the health care system more rapidly. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a grim warning as we enter a New Year with historic infection rates and a virus mutation she believes has already entered the U.S.