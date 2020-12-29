NYC Sees Highest Positivity Rates in Months; Cuomo Warns Not to Jump to Conclusions (Yet)

What to Know New York's COVID hospitalizations have topped 7,500 and are at their highest level since May 8; early post-holiday data shows alarming positivity rate jumps, though Gov. Cuomo wants further study

In New Jersey, new test mandates took effect for United Airlines travelers from the UK to Newark Monday, the same day the state launched its vaccination program in long-term care facilities

The U.S. has topped 19 million cases and 335,000 deaths; a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now killed more than 1 in every 1,000 Americans

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to hold his first post-Christmas COVID briefing Tuesday as New York City faces the highest rolling positivity rate it has seen in months and hospitalizations and confirmed virus deaths continue to rise.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 7.24 percent on Monday, topping the charts on city data that only goes back through Sept. 27. Hospitalizations are also on the incline, with 1,693 admitted over the last seven days compared with a 1,455 weekly average over the last four weeks. Deaths are up similarly.

Staten Island, where orange zones remain in effect in some spots by order of the governor, consistently has the highest positivity rate of the five boroughs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo attributes that to lacking public adherence to precautions, citing a much lower rolling rate in a more dense, mass transit-oriented Manhattan.

These positivity rates do not even reflect any potential holiday effect, which may take weeks to fully materialize. Statewide numbers saw "dramatic" increases over the Christmas weekend, too, Cuomo said.

Could they be a sign of an initial surge upon surge? At his first post-holiday briefing Monday, Cuomo cautioned against jumping to conclusions. The increase in positivity rate doesn't necessarily mean an increase in viral spread -- yet.

Increased positivity rates could be associated with lower testing numbers of a smaller population showing symptoms, he noted. For example, a flood of people got tested just before the holidays to ensure safety if they were visiting family or friends. After the holidays, the likelihood was higher that people getting tested were experiencing symptoms, and that fewer people were tested as a precaution.

New York City's new confirmed cases, for example, are on the decline, according to city numbers. Fewer confirmed cases with a higher positivity rate would align with Cuomo's theory that the spikes could be testing related. Time will tell.

The latest spike concerns come as New York state is poised to eclipse 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as early as Tuesday, though the actual toll is likely much higher already. Brooklyn and Queens, once the deadliest COVID counties in America, have ceded that unenviable distinction to counties in California (Los Angeles) and Illinois (Cook), though still have reported the third- and fourth-most deaths, respectively of all U.S. counties, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Cuomo has reported at least 100 new COVID deaths each day for nearly two weeks now. Death is a lagging indicator; it follows increases in hospitalizations, which has been Cuomo's top focus as he sought to shore up capacity this month.

Nearly 7,600 (7,559) people were hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Monday, an increase of almost 400 over the previous day and the highest total since May 8, a harbinger of more potential tragedy to come.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Nationally, December has been the deadliest and most infectious month of the pandemic in the U.S. to date, a fate that experts had warned of months ago amid concerns about colder weather prompting more indoor activity and holiday travel.

To date, more than 335,000 have died and confirmed infections have topped 19 million. All in all, a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now killed more than 1 in every 1,000 Americans.

Despite warnings from the CDC to stay home for the holidays, more than 10 million people traveled by air in the U.S. over the past 10 days, according to TSA data. Sunday was the highest air traffic day (1.28 million travelers) of all of them and marked an increase of nearly 100,000 from the previous post-pandemic high.

According to NBC News’ tally, December has already been the worst month of the pandemic, both in terms of overall case load and death toll.

The threat of a holiday spike has only been compounded by concerns about the U.K. variant, which evidence indicates could be up to 50 percent more transmissible and may more easily infect children. It hasn't yet been identified in the United States, but now has been confirmed in about a dozen other countries.

At least a half-dozen nations reported their first cases since Christmas Eve.

Finland, Ireland, Canada, France, Japan, Germany and South Korea all confirmed at least one case of the variant since Christmas Eve, adding to a list that includes Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia. A growing number of countries have implemented all-out travel bans or varying restrictions involving the U.K.

New York state, city and New Jersey have announced new testing mandates for flights originating from the U.K. in the last week and a half. Though the variant hasn't yet been detected locally, Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both believe it's already here. Cuomo wants to know when and where it's confirmed; he likened that first case to a new sort of patient zero -- one who is more contagious.

U.S. health experts and the CDC agree the new variant is likely already circulating in America. Identifying the variant requires exhaustive genetic sequencing of individual samples -- and testing capacity to that degree is limited.

Multiple countries are closing their borders to the U.K. after a new coronavirus strain was discovered that is believed to be much more infectious. Dr. Noc, a scientist who has been educating TikTok users on the virus, stopped by LX News to answer our questions about what exactly this means.

Murphy said Monday he believed the newly imposed requirements in New Jersey and New York would become national policy in short order. In the meantime, his Department of Health medical director, Dr. Edward Lifshitz, said Monday he expected the vaccines to work for that strain as well, echoing other experts.

The race to large-scale vaccination couldn't be more urgent, given the latest trends across the United States. Both New York and New Jersey continue to push their vaccine rollout plans. The Garden State took another step on that front Monday, launching the process in its long-term care centers, which have accounted for 40 percent of all its confirmed virus deaths since March.

Gov. Murphy was on hand to cheer on residents and staff of a nursing home in New Jersey who got their first vaccine shots on Monday. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

New York launched that phase last week. To date, the state has administered 140,000 first vaccine doses, Cuomo said Monday. He expects to receive another 259,000 doses this week from Pfizer and Moderna as the state expands its priority populations to include urgent care center workers, people administering vaccines and residents of state addiction programs and support facilities.

Cuomo said he expects to open distribution to ambulatory care health workers and public-facing public health workers next week. Meanwhile, vaccinations continue for high-risk health workers and nursing home patients and staff.

New York City has administered nearly 60,000 first doses over the course of this month. It recently launched a vaccine tracker so people could check progress. No second doses have been administered yet in the five boroughs.

When could you get the vaccine? Check out the tool below to calculate your risk profile and estimate where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.