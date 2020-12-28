NY Hospitalizations Hit Highest Total Since May 10 as Feared ‘Surge Upon a Surge' Looms

What to Know New York's COVID hospitalizations have climbed above 7,000 and are now at their highest levels since May 10; Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tied regional hospitalization rates to economic restrictions

So far, no hospital in New York has notified the state it would hit 85 percent capacity within a 21-day span; if that should happen, the state's economic shutdown mechanisms would begin to churn

The U.S. topped 19 million cases and 332,000 deaths over the holidays; a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now killed 1 in every 1,000 Americans

New York is poised to hit eclipse 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths this week (though the actual toll is likely much higher already) as hospitalizations continue to climb amid an anxious wait for the dreaded holiday surge upon surge in cases.

Meanwhile, new restrictions for flights to New Jersey originating from the U.K. take effect Monday, as a half-dozen more countries reported their first cases of the highly contagious viral mutation that prompted the latest lockdown in Britain.

Despite warnings from the CDC to stay home for the holidays, nearly 10 million Americans traveled by air in the past 10 days, according to the TSA. With more than 200,000 cases being reported across the U.S. each day, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warns any holiday spike could overwhelm hospitals.

“We very well might see a post-seasonal — in the sense of Christmas, New Year’s — surge, and as I’ve described it, as a surge upon a surge,” Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union" Sunday.

Securing hospital capacity has been the top priority for New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the last month as the numbers slowly -- and then more steadily -- climbed. Nearly 7,200 people are hospitalized with the virus statewide as of his latest report, the highest total since May 10, a harbinger of more potential tragedy.

The state has reported at least 100 new COVID deaths a day for nearly two weeks now. The total number of confirmed fatalities is now 29,511, though the CDC and experts say the virus is likely blamed for thousands upon thousands more deaths.

Given the latest trends, Cuomo says New York finds itself in a “footrace” to distribute the vaccine amid the rising spike.

"It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread," Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.

New York City also topped a benchmark over the weekend as well, surpassing a 7 percent rolling positivity rate for the first time in recent memory. The statewide positivity rate, meanwhile, holds steady around 5.5 percent.

Today’s indicators:



• 191 new hospitalizations

• 3,015 new cases

• 7.07% positivity rate (7-day avg.)



2020 isn't over yet, and neither is this fight. Get tested, continue social distancing, and keep each other safe.

Concerns about that U.K. variant, which evidence indicates could be up to 50 percent more transmissible and may more easily infect children, have only compounded concerns around a holiday spike. It hasn't yet been identified in the United States, but now has been confirmed in about a dozen other countries.

Ireland, Canada, France, Japan, Germany and South Korea all confirmed at least one case of the variant since Christmas Eve, adding to a list that also includes Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new measures last week to protect New York City from the variant, saying members of the sheriff's office would personally deliver quarantine orders to U.K. travelers who arrive in the five boroughs -- and then door knock to make sure they're honoring the order if they haven't tested out.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

No numbers have been given publicly as far as how many encounters like that there may have been since de Blasio made the announcement Wednesday.

Though it hasn't yet been detected locally, Cuomo believes the new strain is already in New York -- if something spreads globally, it ends up here. But he wants to know when it's confirmed, and where it's been detected. The governor has ordered hospitals across the state to test for the mutation.

Identifying a viral mutation requires an exhaustive genetic code sequencing of individual COVID-19 samples. As of last week, The Wadsworth Center, the state's public health lab, had sequenced at least 3,700 samples and not found the strain. That's just about 0.4 percent of the 922,000 cases New York has confirmed.

Similarly, the CDC has only conducting genetic sequencing on about 0.5 percent of America's confirmed cases. The agency acknowledges the variant may have slipped through those analyses and been circulating in the U.S. for some time.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new measures Wednesday to protect New York City from the new COVID strain, which has not yet been detected in the U.S. Effective immediately, U.K. travelers to New York City will be personally served a Department of Health commissioner quarantine order by the sheriff's office.

Travelers from the U.K. to New York via British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Delta must provide proof of a negative COVID test before departure, according to an agreement Cuomo reached with the respective airlines last week. That same mandate applies for United Air travelers from the U.K. to Newark Airport starting Monday, the same day New Jersey begins vaccinations in its nursing homes.

The race to large-scale vaccination couldn't be more urgent, with the goal of "herd immunity" still months away and the U.S. yet to slow its latest surge.

Over the Christmas holiday, the country topped the 19 million-case milestone and surpassed 332,000 virus deaths, according to a tally by NBC News. All in all, a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now claimed the lives of one in every 1,000 Americans.

Long the epicenter of the national crisis, New York has since ceded that unenviable position to states like California, Florida and Texas. The state -- especially New York City -- still holds a disturbing share of the national tragedy.

As of Monday, New York City has confirmed more than 17,300 virus deaths, though research shows another 10,000 more may be attributable to COVID-19 in some way. New Jersey is approaching the 20,000-mark.

Since March, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have confirmed nearly 60,000 COVID deaths and well more than 1.5 million cases.