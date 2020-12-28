Virus Updates: House to Vote on $2K Stimulus Checks

Over the weekend, the United States surpassed 19 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to tally by NBC News. And health officials are worried virus cases and deaths will continue to spike after millions of Americans traveled to see friends and family for the holidays, ignoring pleas to stay home.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, abandoning changes to the bill he demanded last week. The package includes a $600 payment to most Americans, allocates $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September, and increases food stamp benefits.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Trump Signs Off on $600 Stimulus Checks, But a Vote on $2,000 Direct Payments Is Still Happening

After holding up the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill for nearly a week, President Donald Trump signed off on the stimulus package, which includes $600 checks, CNBC reports.

The president had previously called the bill an unsuitable "disgrace" and demanded lawmakers raise the second round of stimulus checks to $2,000 per person, from $600.

Though the stimulus bill has been signed into law, the push to more than triple the size of direct payments is still underway.

The House plans to vote on a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 on Monday, and in a statement released by Trump on Sunday night, he said the Senate would also "start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000."

It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will agree to authorize larger checks, an effort that is unpopular among many Republican leaders. In a separate statement released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell late Sunday, he made no mention of plans to consider this legislation, should the House succeed in passing it.

