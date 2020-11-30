New Jersey

NJ to Slash Outdoor Gathering Limits, Ban Indoor Youth Sports for December: Source

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New Jersey will once again sharply reduce the number of people allowed to gather outdoors, and will ban indoor youth and school sports through the rest of the year, as the state combats a steadily rising rate of COVID-19 infections, a Murphy administration source said Monday.

The outdoor gathering limit was 500, then reduced two weeks ago to 150, and now it will be cut again to 25, the source told News 4 New York, speaking anonymously because the policy has not yet been announced publicly.

In addition, indoor K-12 sports will be put on hold until January, the source said.

News

Storm Team 4 16 hours ago

Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Tri-State Monday; Tornadoes Possible

Schools 21 hours ago

NYC Schools Start Phased Reopening in December, Pivot Away From Blended Learning

NJ.com first reported the planned restrictions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us