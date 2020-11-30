NJ to Slash Outdoor Gathering Limits, Ban Indoor Youth Sports for December: Source

New Jersey will once again sharply reduce the number of people allowed to gather outdoors, and will ban indoor youth and school sports through the rest of the year, as the state combats a steadily rising rate of COVID-19 infections, a Murphy administration source said Monday.

The outdoor gathering limit was 500, then reduced two weeks ago to 150, and now it will be cut again to 25, the source told News 4 New York, speaking anonymously because the policy has not yet been announced publicly.

In addition, indoor K-12 sports will be put on hold until January, the source said.

NJ.com first reported the planned restrictions.

This is a developing story.