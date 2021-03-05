NYC Movie Theaters Reopen, More Core COVID Restrictions Ease Across Tri-State

What to Know The slower-than-desired national vaccine rollout got a major boost this week; the first Johnson & Johnson doses were shipped and Merck has signed on to help its rival manufacture more faster

Gov. Cuomo says domestic travelers to NY no longer have to quarantine or test-out 90 days post-full vaccination; event spaces can reopen at 33% capacity as of April 2; NYC movie theaters open Friday

In NJ, Gov. Murphy says wedding receptions can resume at 35% of a venue's indoor capacity up to 150 people (up to 150 max outside); sleepaway camps can also resume operations this summer

Nearly a year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shuttered movie theaters statewide as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in indoor settings, crowds can kick back before the big screen in New York City once again Friday.

Billiard halls also reopen Friday across the state. In New York City, capacity is limited to 35 percent. That cap is at 50 percent for halls outside the five boroughs.

The usual safety protocols of masks and social distancing are enforced and capacity is limited to 25 percent, with a max of 50 people permitted in assigned seatings per screening. That's in line with the rules for movie theaters in the rest of the state, which was allowed to bring cinema back in-person before Halloween. Certain air filtration standards apply, and moviegoers must keep their masks on except for when drinking or eating. Movie staff are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Cuomo had eased restrictions last fall to allow movie theaters to re-open at limited capacity in most counties outside the city, but sustained declines in virus numbers have led to a number of recent reopenings across the tri-state area. Later this month, residential and social gathering limits go up by more than double, while smaller event, arts and entertainment venues can return on April 2.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made significant reopening moves Thursday, announcing capacity limits for a slew of businesses — including restaurants — will be lifted on March 19. More aggressive reopening measures have been taken elsewhere across the country this week, despite warnings from the CDC's head.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week she was "really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19." (And those comments came before the governors of Texas and Mississippi abruptly tossed mask rules.)

Walensky said she feared COVID rates had leveled off at too-high numbers from the latest surge. She also said new variants are a "real threat" to progress.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky says she is concerned about the leveling off in recent declines of COVID-19 cases across the country.

When asked late last month if he thought it was a good idea to be reopening places like movie theaters in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials will keep a close eye on the data and continue to track the variants, adding, they "really could change the environment." He also didn't say whether he'd be willing to go back into a movie theater right away, but said at some point he would.

Murphy, who reopened large sports and entertainment venues in New Jersey Monday and said two days later wedding receptions could return, has also expressed concern about potential viral spread linked to the variants. The governor has said more than once he would have moved to raise indoor dining capacity and relax other COVID restrictions earlier if not for the variant unknowns.

The prevalence of the variants has intensified considerably in the tri-state area and across the U.S. in recent weeks -- or health officials and scientists are at least finding more cases. New Jersey became the latest U.S. state Thursday to report a case (two of them) of the Brazilian coronavirus variant, which is considered to be of equal scientific "interest" to the more widely reported upon U.K. and South African strains but has been detected to a much lesser degree in America so far.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said new data indicated the existing COVID-19 vaccines were still effective against new variants. “Right now from the reports we have literally as of today, it appears that the vaccines will still be effective against them with the big caveat that you want to play close attention to it,” Fauci said.

According to the CDC's latest variant report, the U.S. has detected only 13 cases of the Brazilian variant, known as P.1, in six other states aside from New Jersey: Maryland, Florida, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon and Alaska. The only other states to have multiple cases like New Jersey are Minnesota (2) and Florida (5).

No details were immediately known as it relates to New Jersey's cases other than both were found in Hudson County. Gov. Phil Murphy and his health team will likely address the matter at their next COVID briefing later Friday.

Ultimately, tri-state health officials seek to make clear two key points around the variants: First, not all variants are matters of public health concern. Most are just that -- variants. Some are of "interest."

Those variants of "interest" include only the Brazilian, U.K. and South African ones on a national tracking level. New York has reported more than 150 U.K. strain cases to date, mainly in the city, while New Jersey has detected 72 and Connecticut has found 42. Both New York and Connecticut have confirmed cases of the South African variant, two and one, respectively, as of the latest reports.

Second: Vaccines are expected to work on the variants that have emerged and those that will over time. A top New Jersey disease specialist recently demonstrated why that is the case using a "mittens" and "hands" analogy.

With new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now spreading, doctors are rushing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before more mutations arise. Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a regional director of One Medical, joined LX News to talk about why vaccines are so important right now and how she encourages her patients to overcome their skepticism about it.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine raised some eyebrows among Americans eligible to be vaccinated when they saw that that single-dose shot was less effective overall in clinical trials. New York City experts say that's because those trials were conducted in some countries where "variants of interest" have become more prevalent, while other manufacturers' trials came too early to account for the developments in scientific analysis around variants.

De Blasio said this week he personally would be getting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, in part to show it's just as safe and effective as the others.

While much remains unknown pending further study on a subject matter that didn't exist a year and a half ago, officials say they're confident core mitigation efforts like masks, hand washing, socially distancing and staying home when sick prevent variants from spreading the same way they proved to curb spread of the original dominantU.S. strains. If anything, the emergence of the variants only makes those efforts -- and the vaccination rollout -- more important.

Leaders across the tri-state area are drumming that last point home at every opportunity they receive -- and establishing sprawling distribution networks to meet or even exceed the demand once vaccine supply is sufficient to serve it.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City says it has the capacity to dose a half-million people a week and while supply hampered efforts early, they have accelerated dramatically in the last two weeks. As of Friday, the city had administered at least one first dose to 1.2 million people, about 14.4 percent of its population. More than 7 percent of the city's population has now been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, about 16.2 percent of the population has had at least one dose (more than 3.2 million people), while nearly 9 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series. With 75 percent considered the low vaccination threshold for herd immunity, according to Cuomo, New York still has a long way to go.

More than 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible for the vaccine, and that number could expand should de Blasio seize on Cuomo's looming loss of pandemic emergency powers and change distribution rules in the city.

Over in New Jersey, nearly 760,000 second doses have been administered, which would translate to full inoculation for about 8.5 percent of the state's population. Nationally, 16 percent of the population has had at least one dose, while about 8.4 percent of Americans have both. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. expects to have enough vaccine for all adults in May, two months earlier than anticipated.

America has lost more people than any nation in the world to the virus, doubling the losses in the second-deadliest country (Brazil) with a toll of more than 520,000 as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. It also has reported the most cases -- 28.8 million, more than two and a half times India's 11.2, which is No. 2.