NYC Opens Key New Vaccine Site; Cuomo OKs Reopening of Smaller Entertainment Venues

What to Know The slower-than-desired national vaccine rollout got a major boost this week; the first Johnson & Johnson doses were shipped and Merck has signed on to help its rival manufacture more faster

Gov. Cuomo says domestic travelers to NY no longer have to quarantine or test-out 90 days post-full vaccination; event spaces can reopen at 33% capacity as of April 2

In NJ, Gov. Murphy said Wednesday wedding receptions can resume at 35% of a venue's indoor capacity up to 150 people (up to 150 outside); sleepaway camps can also resume operations this summer

New York City is opening another vaccine mega-site in a Bronx community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to address ongoing disparities in inoculation rates along racial/ethnic and socioeconomic lines.

One in 13 residents in Co-op City, where the new vaccine hub opens Thursday, and nearby areas have been infected with the virus, which is a bit lower than the citywide rate but both numbers are likely underreported. More importantly, in this case, the vaccination rollout in the surrounding community has been lackluster compared with the overall numbers across the city and statewide, according to Rep. Jamaal Bowman. That Democrat, along with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to address the disparity.

The new vaccine site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 177 Dreiser Loop. Co-op City had not has its own vaccine hub until now, which made it more difficult for residents to access other sites by public transit.

Bowman says 22 percent of residents lack Internet access, which makes vaccine appointment registration more difficult to access. The Bronx has a lower vaccination rate than the citywide and statewide averages, despite continuing to have the highest positivity rate in the five boroughs.

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution expands across the country, there are growing calls to ensure it's being done equitably and that shots are going into the arms that need them most. Available data shows Black and Latino Americans account for smaller shares of vaccinations compared with cases and deaths in those communities.

"Let's face it, the Bronx has been very hard hit by the COVID crisis. Hospitals in the Bronx were amongst the hardest hit in the entire city. Communities felt deep, deep losses from the coronavirus in the Bronx," Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. "The Bronx is too often overlooked. We can't let that happen."

The Co-op City vaccine site will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine after the state received about 165,000 doses, about 70,000 of which are allocated to the city. The next J&J shipment comes in about 10 days.

Lower-than-average vaccination rates in the Bronx are emblematic of city, state and U.S. struggles to combat inequities in both vaccine access and acceptance. New appointments opened up Wednesday at the jointly city- and state-run Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site, which is dedicated to Bronx residents only.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

New FEMA-run mass vaccination sites, the state's largest yet, opened last week in Brooklyn and Queens, which are among the nation's most deadly COVID counties. And four more sites under that federal partnership, which includes specially allocated first dose supply to ensure continuity, opened Wednesday in Yonkers, ALbany, Rochester and Buffalo. Learn more about vaccine appointments here.

So far, New York City has administered more than 2 million total doses, including at least one first dose to 1.2 million people, about 13.9 percent of its population. Less than 7 percent of its population has been fully vaccinated, data shows.

Statewide, about 15.6 percent of the population has had at least one dose, while more than 8 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series. Updated demographic data shows whites have higher vaccination rates than their eligible population in every single one of the state's 10 regions.

Black and Latino people account for 17.3 percent and 18 percent of the eligible vaccine population in the state, but just 8.7 percent and 10 percent, respectively, of New Yorkers who have received at least one vaccine dose, the data shows.

More than 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible for the vaccine, and that number could expand should de Blasio seize on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's looming loss of pandemic emergency powers and change distribution rules in the city.

The mayor has long professed his displeasure with the state's control over the vaccination rollout and has repeatedly demanded the "freedom to vaccinate." It wasn't immediately clear which group he'd like to see be eligible next -- or if his concept of "freedom to vaccinate" involved widening the whole approach.

Top city and state health officials tout the vaccine as the light at the end of the long tunnel, the last big battle in the war against coronavirus. While the numbers have improved substantially since the holiday surge, daily COVID case and hospitalization rates appear to have leveled off in the last few weeks.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The ability to sustain those lower rates is critical until the vaccine becomes more widely available. President Joe Biden has said he expects the U.S. to have enough vaccine for all adults by May, two months earlier than anticipated. New York state and city continue to take significant yet calculated reopening steps in the meantime, though these efforts are far less dramatic than those being taken by states like Texas and Mississippi, which are ending mask mandates altogether.

Cuomo set more key reopening dates for New York Wednesday, announcing the state will raise its residential gathering limit from 10 people in any space to 25 people outdoors on March 22 (the indoor limit remains). Outside-the-home gatherings can climb to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors at the same time.

The governor also lifted travel restrictions for domestic travelers. They would no longer be required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination. International travelers must continue to follow CDC quarantine guidance.

Also new on the reopening front: Cuomo said event, arts and entertainment venues with less than 10,000-person capacity can reopen at 33 percent capacity (maximum 100 people indoors, 200 outdoors) on April 2. That cap increases if COVID testing is required -- to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Those under 10,000-people venues were not part of the "large venue" limited public opening Cuomo approved last month. He is now piloting a COVID passport of sorts to fast-track large-scale reopenings and that could have a larger role in the state's and city's recovery process fairly soon if the program is successful.

While Wednesday's announcement was said to apply to smaller venues — like clubs, live music and comedy — most Broadway theaters will remain shut down. But there was good news: Select smaller Broadway theaters, such as the Music Box on 45th Street, will be able to open in April after being closed for nearly 13 months, which could allow some plays and concerts to resume.

The state's Department of Health is set to work with PopsUp, a festival of pop-up events, and theater operators to create safety plans for participating buildings. That process will serve as a pilot program to reopen "flexible venues," or Flex Venues, such as the Apollo, Park Avenue Armory, St. Ann's Warehouse, The SHED, Harlem Stage, National Black Theater and more. From there, the safety protocols will eventually be employed for Broadway to return at some point, as the program will slowly increase audience size over time as the Health Department allows.

"We are delighted that fans will once again be able to experience live performance events through PopsUp," The Broadway League said in a statement. "While Broadway productions are not able to return just yet, we're glad that arts venues, including select Broadway theater, will be able to open their doors and give the public a taste of what we've all been missing so much through these dark times."

More reopening steps are on tap for New York later this month, with movie theaters headlining the show in New York City on Friday. Limited wedding receptions and catering events return with COVID protocol in 11 days.

Over in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy made some reopening news of his own Wednesday. He announced wedding receptions can resume at 35 percent of a venue's indoor capacity up to 150 people. A 150-person cap applies outdoors. Murphy also said sleepaway camps will be able to safely resume operations this summer. Cuomo has said overnight camps in New York should plan for the same.

Thursday marks exactly one year since New Jersey reported its first confirmed coronavirus case. The state has reported nearly 800,000 more since then and lost almost 25,000 people to the virus. In reflecting on the anniversary a day earlier at his Wednesday briefing, Murphy said of March 4, 2020: "I’ll not easily forget this date. I had recently come out of anesthesia following surgery earlier that day to remove a cancerous growth on my kidney when I heard the news."

Tomorrow, March 4th, will mark one year since the first confirmed #COVID19 case was reported in New Jersey.



Tomorrow, March 4th, will mark one year since the first confirmed #COVID19 case was reported in New Jersey.

I'll not easily forget this date. I had recently come out of anesthesia following surgery earlier that day to remove a cancerous growth on my kidney when I heard the news.

Much progress -- and unprecedented learning -- has been accomplished along the way, as New Jersey and the rest of America sought to fight through the tragic horror of the pandemic by tapping the collective will of their people to beat back the relentless spread of disease. The true cost of the COVID crisis may forever remain incalculable -- and an indelible blight on United States history.

America has lost more people than any nation in the world to the virus, doubling the losses in the second-deadliest country (Brazil) with a toll of nearly 518,500 as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. It also has reported the most cases -- 28.8 million, more than two and a half times India's 11.2, which is No. 2.