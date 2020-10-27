NY Quarantine List Due for Update as New Cases Rise in 47 U.S. States; Daily Deaths Up as Well

What to Know New restrictions go into effect Tuesday in Newark, which its mayor says is seeing more new COVID cases than every other Essex County city combined; it's part of a larger recent case surge in New Jersey

Gov. Andrew Cuomo touts his micro-cluster strategy as an effective containment approach in New York, though new daily cases and hospitalization totals have hit months-long highs in recent weeks

The tri-state trends come as new infections per day are on the rise in 47 U.S. states and deaths per day rising in 34; 40 U.S. jurisdictions are on NY's quarantine list, which is due for an update Tuesday

New restrictions go into effect Tuesday in New Jersey's largest city as officials fight to contain surging COVID-19 cases, a plight reflective of many cities and states across America as new cases per day rise in nearly 50 states.

Deaths per day have soared 10 percent in just the last two weeks nationwide, prompting a growing number of states and cities to implement new restrictions.

In Newark, nonessential businesses, including indoor dining, must close by 8 p.m. nightly. Salons and barbershops can be appointment only and gyms must close for half an hour each hour for sanitizing, cutting service time essentially in half. The new restrictions are expected to be in place until at least Nov. 10.

The localized rules were ordered by the mayor of Newark, not by New Jersey's governor, and are less severe than the hyper-targeted geographic ones Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed on narrow hotspots within New York. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said he supports Ras Baraka's decision in Newark and will provide additional state assistance on testing, contact tracing and enforcement.

Murphy, who has been in voluntary isolation after a staff member tested COVID positive on Wednesday despite himself testing negative several times, has declined to implement new virus control measures to combat recent upticks across virtually every part of New Jersey as new case totals rise to May highs.

According to Murphy, there has been no evidence that anything he can regulate -- like indoor dining or gyms, for example -- is causing the spread. He can't control what happens in people's private homes -- and he says those are increasingly becoming the sources of new cases. Instead, he urges people to be smart.

New York's daily case totals, as well as its total hospitalizations, have been on the rise as well in recent weeks amid its cluster battle. Overall, the infection rate remains low; the Empire State has the third-lowest in the nation, according to Monday data from Johns Hopkins. New Jersey has the 13th-lowest rate, a hard crash from where it was over the summer but still better than most of the country.

Cuomo has touted his micro-cluster strategy as an effective containment approach, ripping White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows over recent comments that the federal government can't "control" the pandemic. The New York governor says the numbers in his state -- focus area rates down across the board -- prove it can be controlled when people are engaged, testing is available and governments execute compliance and enforcement strategies effectively.

Even amid their relative upticks, the concerns in New York and New Jersey don't compare with the recent surges seen across the country. Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Death is a lagging indicator, which means it likely won't be long before more than three dozen states see additional upticks on that metric. Right now, the United States is averaging almost 800 deaths a day, a far cry from the 2,200 it was seeing in late April but a disconcerting trend as colder weather approaches.

Forty U.S. states and territories are on New York's quarantine list, which is due for an update Tuesday. Three more -- New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania -- meet the new-case-per-100,000-residents threshold to be on there as well, but Cuomo has said border control with neighboring states isn't practical.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

There will be no travel restrictions across the four states but Cuomo, along with Murphy and Gov. Ned Lamont, have urged people -- both together and independently -- to avoid nonessential tri-state travel to the extent they can. With the holidays approaching and the weather turning colder, meaning a heightened COVID risk connected to indoor activities, the out-of-state tide threat looms large.

The quarantine list applies to U.S. jurisdictions that have either a 10 percent positivity rate of higher over a seven-day rolling period or more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over that same timeframe. Travelers to the tri-state area from those "hotspots" must isolate for 14 days before roaming free in the region; that rule also applies to tri-state residents returning home from hotspot areas.

As of Tuesday, the order applies to the following U.S. areas: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin.