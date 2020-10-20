NY to Update Travel Quarantine List as CT, NJ Hit Threshold in New Virus Cases

What to Know Connecticut tweaked its quarantine list guidelines Monday to tighten the standards; Gov. Ned Lamont says enforcing the order on more than 3/4 of America's states has become too challenging

It's unclear if Gov. Andrew Cuomo will follow suit Tuesday; right now, Connecticut and New Jersey would meet the threshold to land on the list but Cuomo says it's just not practical to put them on it

As of Tuesday, 35 U.S. states and territories meet the threshold in New York; more could land there later in the day, as seven U.S. states have recently set single-day records for COVID cases -- again

Connecticut has shifted its travel quarantine rules to tighten the standards by which a U.S. state or territory would meet the criteria. Gov. Ned Lamont said the previous rules meant more than three-quarters of America were on the quarantine list at any given time -- and that was becoming too difficult to enforce.

Will Gov. Andrew Cuomo follow suit Tuesday? A spokesperson said New York is reviewing its metrics and should have more information later in the day. Cuomo might just say that's the reality of the situation in the United States.

At least seven U.S. states have recently set new records for single-day increases in coronavirus cases, prompting some to set new restrictions as concerns mount over possible "superspreader events" during the upcoming holiday season. The situation globally isn't much better; the world topped 40 million cases on Monday.

With the number of infections once again climbing at a rapid rate, infectious disease experts warn the "darkest days" of the pandemic may still be ahead.

Currently, the quarantine list in New York applies to U.S. jurisdictions that either have at least a 10 percent positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average or more than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average. Under Lamont's new plan, the same new case average threshold applies, but that must be hit, along with a state averaging a 5 percent positivity rate, to land on the list.

Lamont said he expected the number of affected states to drop from 33 under his new scheme.

Currently, 35 U.S. states and territories are on the list, which will be updated later Tuesday: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin.

The quarantine advisory -- or order, depending on which state you're in -- has been in place since late June, when the three tri-state governors implemented it to protect their COVID-19 progress from the tide of out-of-state travel. People traveling to the tri-state area, even if they call it home, must self-isolate for 14 days after arriving from one of the U.S. hotspots on the list.

As America fights its latest resurgence of the virus, Connecticut and New Jersey would qualify for the quarantine list Tuesday under Cuomo's guidelines. Both states are averaging more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling period (Connecticut, 11.2; New Jersey, 10.3). New York is averaging seven new cases per 100,000 residents amid its cluster battles, twice the number it was seeing at the end of August. But it still has a low infection rate overall.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Cuomo has consistently said it's not practical to impose travel restrictions on New Jersey and Connecticut, given their proximity to New York and the number of people who travel across the borders daily for work and other activities. In a conference call Monday, he acknowledged that rising rates in New Jersey, where cases have doubled in the last month, are particularly concerning but said he would work with Gov. Phil Murphy, as he has all along, to help get cases down.

According to Monday data from Johns Hopkin, New York has the third-lowest infection rate in the nation. Only Massachusetts and Maine have lower positivity rates. The state with the highest, Iowa, has a seven-day rolling positivity average about 50 percent higher than New York's (50.58 percent).

New Jersey and Connecticut, despite their upticks, both still are among the 10 lowest transmission rate states in America.