Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 4.1%

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity test rate jumped to 4.1% on Tuesday, the highest infection rate the state has recorded in months. It's the highest rate since early June.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement during a news conference. He has said he is concerned that the state's test positivity rate is increasing weekly. Last week, Connecticut saw two days where the positivity rate was at or close to 3%.

"That's not unexpected but it still wakes you up like a cold shower," Lamont said.

There are also an additional 22 hospitalizations, Lamont said.

"That's why it's so important that we maintain all social distancing and wearing a mask," the governor said. He stressed practicing safety protocols when going to vote on Election Day.

Lamont said they are tracking and tracing the infections to determine the source of them and they appear to be spreading through informal social interactions.

