NY Downscales Vaccine Megasites as Focus Shifts; Daily Deaths Hit 9-Month Low

On Sunday, Cuomo reported just four new COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily count since Sept. 28. Hospitalizations are below 500 for the first time since Sept. 22 and have been more than halved since June 1

Nationally, nearly 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated to date, CDC data shows. That includes almost 56% of the U.S.' adult population, 77.2% of its seniors and 52.8% of all eligible residents age 12 and up

Six months after New York began vaccinating residents against COVID-19, nearly 11 million adults have gotten at least one shot and the utility of its once jam-packed mass distribution sites has begun to fade.

Now the state is shifting its attention to the remaining 29% of its long-eligible adult population that hasn't yet chosen to get protected as it looks to maintain viral progress that has seen daily deaths fall to nearly nine-month lows.

The first phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's downscale plan begins Monday, with the closing of mass vaccine sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and Queens York College. The governor continues to announce localized pop-up sites targeting ZIP codes where vaccine rates are below the statewide average. The state will continue to expand that hyperlocal outreach as it downsizes its more broad-based efforts, Cuomo says.

"Our network of mass vaccination sites administered the biggest throughput of vaccinations in a short period of time, and thanks to their success we hit the milestones we needed to hit to get back to life as we know it," Cuomo said. "Our statewide progress has been remarkable, but we still need to get more shots into people's arms, particularly in areas that are still lagging on vaccinations."

"We have to go where the need is greatest, and so many of our mass sites will gradually start downscaling so that we can use our resources to target communities where vaccination rates are still low," he added.

Late last week, as New York wrapped up celebrations for achieving its 70% partial adult vaccination rate milestone and the removal of most COVID restrictions, Cuomo debuted a new statewide dashboard that breaks down vaccine data by ZIP code.

The variations within the boroughs of New York City, for example, are quite stark in cases. Overall, though, the Empire State's COVID picture has improved dramatically.

On Sunday, Cuomo reported just four new statewide COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily count since Sept. 28. Total hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time since Sept. 22 and have been slashed by more than half since the first day of June alone.

The state's seven-day positivity rate is at 0.38%, marking a record low for 23 consecutive days amid a 76-day stretch of decline. And life is picking up accordingly.

On Monday, for the first time since the pandemic began, the New York Mets will welcome baseball fans to Citi Field at 100% capacity for the doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Like most places across the state, social distancing and mask requirements at the former mass vaccination site in Queens have been eased and fans no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination.

The team said last week that it is also in the process of eliminating separate seating sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans.

In another measure of how far the one-time national epicenter of the COVID pandemic has come, Madison Square Garden held its first concert at full capacity in more than 460 days over the weekend. The Foo Fighters rocked the stadium with nearly 21,000 on Sunday and were joined by comedian Dave Chappelle, who sang Radiohead's "Creep."

Just the day before, Chappelle's documentary premiered at Radio City Music Hall for a full-capacity, fully vaccinated audience to mark the Tribeca Festival's closing night.

It's unclear how long natural immunity will last for the 1.1 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York since January of this year. But medical experts say that kind of immunity doesn't last as long as the protection afforded by vaccines, which provide immunity for six to nine months and possibly longer.

