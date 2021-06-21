Blazing Heat, Humidity to Smother Tri-State as Storms, Isolated Tornado Risk Loom

Another round of potentially severe weather, including the threat of an isolated tornado or two, is possible Monday evening following what will be a sweltering and suffocatingly humid day across the tri-state area.

The start of the workweek features even more intense humidity than Father's Day did, with heat index values soaring well in the mid and upper 90s by the afternoon. Actual temps should top off around 87 degrees in Central Park. Heat advisories have been issued for parts of the tri-state through Monday night. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

⚠️Heat Advisory in effect today for the following areas shaded in orange. ⚠️

Hot temperatures & high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur. Stay hydrated & keep cool!

#heat #advisory #today #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/VR0c6HzFVA — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 21, 2021

There is some relief on the way in the form of an approaching cold front that will drop high temperatures by more than 10 degrees come Tuesday, but before that, Monday's heat and humidity could trigger some evening thunderstorms.

A few stronger storms could become severe, producing damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, hail, and possibly a tornado or two north and west of the city.

⚠️⛈️💨💧🧊🌪️#severewx #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/5O8exrQBSJ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 21, 2021

Even though conditions will briefly dry out overnight, Tuesday will see more scattered showers as temperatures fall to the mid-70s. Bright and beautiful weather returns midweek with sunny skies and temps in the high 70s forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.