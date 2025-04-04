Wet weekend ahead, but not a total rainout. Just don't expect a big warmup soon

Unsettled weather returns this weekend, as we’ll be in and out of the rain both days — so keep the umbrella handy at all times.

With temperatures taking another dive on Saturday, be prepared to break out the heavier jacket as well.

High temperatures this past week were all over the place from day-to-day. Most notably was the huge temperature swing last weekend – highs in the 80s on Saturday dropping like a rock into the 40s.

By next week we’ll settle into more a more consistent trend as cool air takes hold and stays in place for several days.

The cool air will settle in behind a cold front that will linger over the tri-state area all weekend, bringing damp weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Saturday morning and then stay there all day. Along with the chill, the damp feel to the day will make it feel that much colder.

Light rain on Saturday will be more continual to the north and west of New York City. In the city and south expect the rain to be more scattered.

By Sunday, temperatures manage to recover slightly as we see highs tick back into the 50s. After some light morning showers, we should manage to squeeze out a relatively dry afternoon.

If you were hoping to spend some time outside this weekend, this will be the day to do it. There may not be many breaks in the overcast, but at least it’ll be comfortable and dry for a few hours.

After dinner, showers are set to move back in and take over the tri-state. It’s going to be a soggy Sunday evening feeding into a soggy Monday morning.

This last push of showers is thanks to the cold front finally moving offshore. And true to its name, it is bringing some chilly air along with it. So much so that those up in the Catskills and the Poconos could even see the rain switch over to snow.

Showers will linger long enough into Monday morning to make for a wet commute, but we’ll be drying out nicely by the afternoon and will hold onto that dry weather as we head through the week.

We’ll also manage to hold onto the chillier temperatures. Prepare for a series of days in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a bit of hope that the warm spring temperatures will return…but not until the end of next weekend.