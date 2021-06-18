A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated: NJ Hits 70% Milestone Nearly 2 Weeks Early

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had set a deadline to fully inoculate 4.7 million adult residents with the COVID-19 vaccine by June 30, and, like his colleague across the river, it appears he has achieved that benchmark earlier than expected.

The Democrat said 4,649,450 New Jerseyans were fully vaccinated as of Thursday. though the latest CDC data shows the state has well surpassed his end-of-the-month goal by nearly 70,000, meaning 70% of the state's adult population is now protected against the virus that has killed over 26,000 people who call New Jersey home.

Murphy and State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli were expected to officially announce the milestone achievement Friday at University Hospital, the site of New Jersey's first COVID-19 vaccination that opened six months ago.

New Jersey ranks sixth among U.S. states in terms of percent total population with at least one dose (63.1%) and seventh in terms of percent total population fully vaccinated (53.3%), according to the Mayo Clinic. Its core viral numbers have declined to at times all-time pandemic lows as its vaccination numbers have increased.

The state's seven-day average for new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests is down to about 200, a 73% decline from roughly a month ago and an even more significant drop from its January peak. Hospitalizations are at their lowest total since the state started reporting that metric in the spring of 2020, while daily deaths are in the single digits.

Murphy, in no uncertain terms, has declared the state's ongoing new case counts reflect a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

"There is no pandemic among the 4,627,717 New Jerseyans we’ve counted who are now fully vaccinated against COVID," he said at his Wednesday briefing this week. "There is only a pandemic among those who have yet to get their shot."

The COVID-19 vaccines work.



Murphy is now focusing his efforts on communities with the lowest vaccination rates, while the state's mega-sites have begun to close. The governor has also relaxed a number of coronavirus measures in recent weeks. Murphy signed legislation earlier this month ending the public health emergency and most of the COVID-19 executive orders.

Nearly all remaining COVID restrictions for business and social settings were eliminated in New York earlier this week when the state hit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's benchmark of partially vaccinating 70% of its adult population.

The two tri-states, along with their Connecticut neighbor, are among more than a dozen states that have hit President Joe Biden's national goal of at least partially vaccinating 70% of their adults by July 4.

Other states continue to lag in administering shots, meaning Biden is on track to fall short of that objective. Roughly 13.6 million Americans would have to get a first dose over the next 18 days to reach that target, according to CNBC.

According to the CDC, 65% of American adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose, while 55.2% are fully vaccinated. Both numbers drop when the entire eligible population (those 12 and up) are considered, to 52.1% and 62%, respectively.