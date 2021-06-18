Live in New York? You Can Now Check Vaccination Rates in Your Neighborhood

Ever wonder if that neighbor who chats with you in the hallway or loses a mask at the local bodega is vaccinated or just flaunting the rules? There are a boatload of similar scenarios that have had New Yorkers curious, if not a bit leery, at times.

Nearly 63% of adult New Yorkers are fully immunized and more than 70% have had at least one dose (which led to this week's restriction lift), CDC data shows -- but how vaccinated is your neighborhood? The state now has a way for you to find out.

While you may not be able to get a specific answer on a specific someone for sure, you can now check vaccination rates by neighborhood across New York, courtesy of a new ZIP code tracking tool unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

The range might be surprising. In Brooklyn, for example, partial vaccination rates range from a high of 73.8% in ZIP code 11201 to a low of 32.9% in 11211. In Manhattan, three ZIP codes have 100% partial vaccination rates, while just one (10039) has an at-least-one-dose rate below 40%.

One hundred percent of Jamaica, Queens residents in ZIP code 11430 have had at least one dose, while just 33.7% of Far Rockaway's 11691 ZIP code can say the same. The variation is evidence for the Bronx and Staten Island as well.

The governor announced the new database launch as he said nine more pop-up vaccine sites would open at or near early voting locations in New York ZIP codes with below-average vaccination rates. Learn more about those here or check the database on the state site to see your ZIP code's partial and full vaccination rates.

Note: The graphics embedded below are only breakdowns of New York City vaccination rates by ZIP code and statewide COVID vaccination rates by county. Click on the bold hyperlink in the paragraph above this one for the state's new ZIP code breakdown as we work to make a more mobile-friendly version!