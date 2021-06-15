NYers Await Cuomo Update on Restrictions After CDC Says State Hit 70% Vaccine Goal

What to Know New York has hit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 70% partial adult vaccination benchmark for eliminating remaining industry-specific restrictions on most businesses; the governor is expected to address that Tuesday

Some rules will remain in place for schools, healthcare and public transit settings in accordance with existing CDC guidelines; Cuomo has said the CDC expects to put out updated guidance in a matter of weeks

In perhaps the most symbolic sign of recovery yet, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate frontline heroes on July 7; it'll march up the legendary Canyon of Heroes

New York state has hit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 70% partial vaccination benchmark, the CDC says. Now businesses across the Empire State are just waiting for the governor to say when he'll lift their remaining COVID restrictions as promised.

It's not clear whether Cuomo plans to lift the rules immediately or set a date in the near future. He had said early last week that once 70% of adult New Yorkers had gotten at least one dose, remaining industry-specific guidelines around cleaning, air filtration, contact tracing and other pandemic-related protocol would be eliminated for most. They'll stay in place for public schools, transit and healthcare settings in accordance with existing CDC guidelines but those standards could be tweaked before long, too.

Cuomo is expected to make an announcement on the vaccine milestone later Tuesday.

Even as he acknowledged the progress the Empire State has made both on vaccinations and in beating back a novel virus that has likely claimed more than 50,000 New York lives in the last year and a half, Cuomo urged continued vigilance Monday.

"Don't deceive yourself and don't underestimate the enemy, ever," the Democrat said.

New Yorkers have experienced a few 180-degree pendulum swings over the course of the pandemic. But unlike last summer and early fall, when core viral rates plunged from seemingly unfathomable highs only to surge back to alarming levels over the holidays, the state now has the ultimate weapon on its side, according to Cuomo: Vaccination.

"Where we are today is 0.4 positivity rate. Where we were in January, 7.9, almost 8%. From 8% to 0.4%. You look across the state, it is down all across the state, COVID," the governor said Monday. "There is a direct correlation. These are numbers, so there's a logic to it. The more people get vaccinated, the lower the positivity rate."

More than 60% of all New Yorkers are fully immunized, though the pace has slowed to an exceedingly slow drip in recent weeks, especially among long-eligible adults.

Acknowledging that population may be harder to move, both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have focused their targeted outreach as of late to what they perceive as a more malleable group -- kids age 12 to 15. They were the last to become eligible for vaccination and have seen significant growth in dose rates the last month, increases in part that are thought to be driven by a lucrative slate of incentives.

Nearly 29% of New Yorkers age 12 to 15 have had at least one dose, while almost 15% are fully vaccinated. On June 8, just a week ago, that full vaccination number for kids in that age range was only 7.7%. It took just one week to nearly double that rate, while it took the same amount of time for the percentage of partially vaccinated New York adults to increase by just 1.4%.

The next goal, Cuomo says, is to focus on areas in the state with the lowest vaccination rates. New York City is doing the same.

Mayor de Blasio unveiled a new program Monday as part of the five boroughs' ongoing community-based efforts to reach those more hesitant: NYC Vaccine Referral Bonus.

For every person a community organization refers to get a shot, that group gets $100. That person will also be eligible for the city's weekly vaccine contests and incentives. Groups can sign up here starting Wednesday.

Even as fewer adults are getting newly vaccinated, New York's core viral metrics have plunged to record lows. The state's rolling positivity rate is 0.41%, among the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins. It has set all-time pandemic lows for the last 17 days straight and is in the midst of a 70-day stretch of decline.

Hospitalizations have dwindled to 617, the lowest total since Oct. 3. The current total marks an 86% drop in just three months and a 93% decline from January's peak. Daily death tolls, meanwhile, have fallen into the single digits. The seven new fatalities Cuomo reported Monday marked the lowest daily toll since Oct. 20.

Cuomo says New Yorkers are ready to return to normal.

To celebrate that long-awaited return, de Blasio announced New York City will hold its first ticker-tape parade since the pandemic hit on July 7. It'll honor essential workers, healthcare staff and first responders who carried the city through the pandemic. That long-promised upcoming march along Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes might mark the most symbolic point of resurgence yet for a city so devastated early in the pandemic.

The national outlook has clearly turned a corner, too, even as more contagious and potentially more lethal COVID variants overtake other countries anew.

New daily case counts in the U.S. have fallen to their lowest point since testing became widely available, while daily death tolls are the lowest they've been since the World Health Organization declared COVID a pandemic.

Nationally, 54.4% of American adults are fully vaccinated, while 64.5% have had at least one dose, according to the CDC. President Joe Biden says the White House plans to host a July 4 "Independence From Virus" bash to celebrate.