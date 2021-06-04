NJ to End COVID Public Health Emergency as All Indoor Limits Lift; NYC Tests In-School Vaccines

What to Know NYC is launching an in-school vaccine pilot at four schools in the Bronx Friday in a bid to reach kids age 12 to 17; if it proves effective, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will roll it out to other boroughs in the coming weeks

Both NYC and state are reporting their lowest positivity rates since that metric started to be reported last year; Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NY's rolling positivity rate is now the lowest among all U.S. states

New Jersey has also notched considerable progress, reporting some of the lowest single-day case counts since the first weeks of COVID; Gov. Phil Murphy lifts all remaining indoor capacity limits on Friday

One week after New Jersey ditched indoor mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, joining its tri-state neighbors in the making its most significant recovery step yet, the Garden State lifted all indoor gathering limits, including one for the largest venues.

Orders limiting social indoor gatherings that were once limited to 50 people have vanished, while the 30% limit on large indoor venues with seating capacities of 1,000 or greater is also now a rule of the past. And later Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy plan to sign legislation to officially mark the end of New Jersey's COVID-19 public health emergency -- a powerful, yet mostly symbolic sign as the pandemic fades.

REMINDER: On Friday, all indoor gathering limits will be lifted – including the limit on seating at indoor venues with at least 1,000 fixed seats. pic.twitter.com/G3UE3UgQp4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 2, 2021

"With our state’s public health metrics continuing to trend decisively in the right direction, we are confident that now is the right time to take this action," Murphy said Thursday after the bill passed. "We will move closer to normal than at any time since March 2020."

While the emergency order is ending, the pandemic is still far from over and the "old" normalcy still seems like a never-again attainable concept for many. Murphy acknowledges that, but he and officials in New York are continuing to push vaccinations as their get-out-of-pandemic golden ticket for the public.

According to the Mayo Clinic, New Jersey ranks seventh among all U.S. states in terms of percentage of total population fully vaccinated (49%), while Connecticut comes in at No. 4 (53.6%). New York falls to No. 14 on that metric (46.8%) but that percentage rises to 57.6% when limited to just Empire State adults age 18 and older.

In New York City, 55.2% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, the latest state data show. Vaccination rates have stalled at the local, state and national levels over the last six weeks, though, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he believes the older New Yorkers who wanted to get vaccinated have already done so. He and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have aimed outreach at those more hesitant to get dosed, but lately, they've refocused their campaigns to target people who just may be less inclined: Kids.

De Blasio kicks off the city's first in-school vaccination pilot on Friday, bringing mobile vaccine trucks to four schools in hard-hit neighborhoods of the Bronx in a bid to reach kids age 12 to 17. Should that pilot prove effective, the mayor says he will roll it out to other boroughs in the coming weeks to try to take advantage of the flood of eligible kids in a single place before school lets out for summer. Parental consent is required.

The following vaccine sites will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the weekend, the mayor's office said:

Bronx Writing Academy: 270 E. 167th St.

JHS Jordan L. Mott: 270 E. 167th St.

JHS 118 William W. Niles: 577 East 179th St.

MS 180 Dr. Daniel Hale Williams: 750 Baychester Ave.

New York City public school kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine in some schools starting Friday. Meanwhile, New Jersey is set to official end its declaration of public health emergency. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

Nearly 120,000 New York City kids age 12 to 17 have gotten at least one dose so far, de Blasio said, which is about 23% of the city's population in that age range and surpasses the national average (22%) for the same group.

To keep the ball rolling, he added free New York Aquarium tickets to the incentive pool for eligible-age kids earlier this week. In the coming weeks, the city will debut youth vaccination block parties to better reach kids, their parents and their pediatricians.

Cuomo has also zeroed in on that age group at the state level. Earlier this week, he announced the first 10 winners of his new full scholarship incentive program. Any kids age 12 to 17 who have already gotten a dose or get one by July 7 are eligible to enter their names into the rolling pool. Forty more free college educations at any CUNY or SUNY university -- valued at $100,000 each, Cuomo says -- are still on the table.

They'll be raffled off each Wednesday for the next four weeks. Here's how to sign up to be notified when each drawing begins.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

Both Cuomo and de Blasio say they will continue to roll out vaccine prizes over the next few weeks to reward New Yorkers who get dosed. The state and city are being rewarded, too. The one-time epicenter of the pandemic has seen its new COVID cases and hospitalization rate plunge by 95% and 86%, respectively, since January.

New York state now boasts a lowest-in-nation 60% rolling positivity rate, one that is in the midst of a 59-day stretch of decline. Hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since the third week of October, while daily death tolls are consistently in the low double digits. While mercifully lower than it has been for months, the ongoing daily fatality count is a grim reminder that COVID is still taking lives, Cuomo says.

New York has confirmed nearly 43,000 COVID deaths to date, but thousands upon thousands more fatalities are likely attributable to it, multiple reports and experts say.

Nationally, the U.S. COVID death toll topped 600,000 on Thursday. It took 102 days since the last grim threshold of 500,000 in February, which is a marked improvement considering the nation saw 200,000 deaths between December and February alone.

Those losses can never be recovered, nor can so much of the pandemic's economic and social devastation. Officials are instead trying to build back better and stronger than before -- and encouraging Americans to do their part by getting vaccinated.

Fifty-two percent of the U.S. adult population is fully vaccinated to date, CDC data shows. Sixty-three percent have gotten at least one dose. President Joe Biden has declared June a national "Month of Action" on the vaccination rate as he aims to hit his goal of administering at least one dose to 70% of Americans by the July 4 holiday.