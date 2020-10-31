Cuomo Ditches Quarantine List for Sweeping NY Entry Test Policy

New York's quarantine list, which had most recently restricted travel from 41 U.S. hotspots, is no more. Instead, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says anyone coming into the state can end their mandatory quarantine earlier than the 14-day period if they test negative for the coronavirus.

As described by the governor, there are two classifications of travelers entering New York: residents who traveled outside the state for less than 24 hours, and everyone else. Both kinds of travelers entering New York must now quarantine for at least a 3-day period before taking a coronavirus test. As long as the test comes back negative, the governor says, the quarantine period can end.

New Yorkers returning from travel under 24 hours outside the state do not need to take a test before coming back, but must take a test after re-entering. Everyone else, in the general categorization, must take a test before traveling to New York, Cuomo said. Within three days of traveling to the state, people must take a test before commuting via plane or other mode of travel.

Anyone opting not to take a test must still complete a 14-day quarantine period.

"They'll be no quarantine list, they'll be no metrics," Cuomo said on his daily press briefing Saturday.

The quarantine list required travelers to the tri-state area from U.S. hotspots to self-isolate for 14 days before roaming freely in the region. It also required residents of the tri-state area to self-isolate after returning home from an identified hotspot.

The newest testing mandate for people entering the state does not apply to neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania due to regional proximity. While acknowledging rising virus positivity in nearby states, Cuomo said there is too much daily travel across their borders to regulate.

"It would disrupt everything if you quarantined those states," he added.

Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34, according to Johns Hopkins. Death is a lagging indicator, which means it may not be long before more states lose more people. Right now, the United States is averaging almost 800 deaths a day, a far cry from the 2,200 it was seeing in late April but a disconcerting trend as cold weather and the holidays approach.

Deaths per day have soared 10 percent in just the last two weeks nationwide, prompting a growing number of states and cities to implement new restrictions. The calls to avoid holiday travel amid the latest surge continue to grow louder.

