Another NJ City Imposes Virus Curfew as U.S. Breaks Daily Case Record for 3rd Time in Week

What to Know Paterson became the second major New Jersey City this week to impose new virus control measures as its COVID numbers continue to spiral; they're up across the board in New Jersey, officials say

New York state on Wednesday topped 500,000 confirmed COVID cases, the fourth-highest total in America; it still has reported far more deaths than any other U.S. state and many other countries

The tri-state concerns are reflective of a deeply concerning national plight; the country set a new daily case record for the third time in a week Wednesday, prompting new calls for a U.S. mask mandate

America may not get back to "normal" until well into 2021, the country's top infectious disease expert cautioned Wednesday as the U.S. smashed its daily case record for the third time in a week and New York topped a half-million cases. Yet another New Jersey city imposed a curfew as its numbers continued to spiral.

If trends don't change soon, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, "there’s gonna be a whole lot of pain in this country with regard to additional cases and hospitalizations, and deaths," as colder weather moves in and the holidays hit.

No state has been immune from the latest surge, according to NBC News data, though some, like New York, are experiencing it more modestly. New Jersey is seeing the fastest rate of spread it has seen in months, and while it has a positivity rate that ranks among the nation's 12 lowest, Gov. Phil Murphy has said the Garden State's numbers are increasingly sobering.

He has reported more than 1,000 new cases -- sometimes nearly 2,000 -- for more than a week straight now. Unlike New York, Murphy says he isn't poised to implement sweeping new restrictions. There's no evidence indoor dining or gyms, for example, have contributed to the latest upticks; that, he could regulate.

Murphy says data increasingly shows new cases are stemming from smaller family household gatherings, where people let their guards down; he can't control what happens within private homes, and is urging people to avoid holiday travel.

Some major cities within New Jersey, though, have taken matters into their own hands regarding new restrictions. Paterson became the latest to do so Wednesday, imposing a curfew due to a recent spike in COVID cases.

The city's number of new cases has nearly tripled over the past three days in Paterson, prompting its mayor to issue an executive order clamping down on indoor dining and nightlife starting at midnight Thursday. Compliance has also become an issue; Paterson officials shared photos and videos of crowds partying and gathering closely inside bars, nightclubs and hookah lounges without masks.

The move in Paterson comes on the heels of the mayor of Newark's decision earlier this week to impose new restrictions as its case growth threatened to spiral. Newark recorded more new cases of coronavirus than all of the other cities in Essex County combined on Monday; some neighborhoods there have recorded positivity rates above 25 percent, more than five times the state average.

The city overall has a positivity rate of nearly 12 percent, still more than double the state average. Mayor Ras Baraka said nonessential businesses, including indoor dining, would have to close by 8 p.m. night; he also imposed new cleaning requirements on health clubs and gyms and said salons and barbershops could stay open only if they conduct business by appointment only.

It wasn't immediately clear if any summonses had been issued since the executive order took effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When asked about Baraka's decision earlier in the week, Murphy said he supported the mayor and would provide assistance on testing, enforcement and other fronts as needed.

Fauci said the U.S. overall would be doing a lot better right now if it doubled down on masks, distancing, and avoiding crowds and congregations. Murphy has expressed those messages as urgently as any governor in the nation, even as he continues to say a more extensive statewide crackdown isn't needed right now.

New York state, which boasted the second-lowest positivity rate in the nation Wednesday despite topping the 500,000-case milestone, has also maintained those precautionary measures for months. And Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to take targeted restrictive actions to ensure enforcement in areas that don't comply.

Cuomo recently levied harsher restrictions -- some of them total shutdowns -- on narrow geographic hotspot areas of Brooklyn, Queens, Orange and Rockland counties, among other tight cluster areas. The Queens red zone saw its restrictions lift last week amid significant improvement; Orange County is set to move to less intense rules next week if it stays on course.

Even New York's so-called "hotspots," which have sparked significant public anxiety amid fears of wider resurgence, are averaging a rolling weekly positivity rate of 3.07 percent. That's more than 10 times lower than what some U.S. states and major cities are seeing on a daily basis. Cuomo urges people to stay calm.

The New York governor has touted his micro-cluster strategy as an effective virus control measure and expects it to be the norm over the months to come. He says he anticipates flare-ups like the ones parts of New York have seen recently, and says those are not cause for larger concern if they're stamped out immediately.

He is, however, increasingly concerned about the latest U.S. surge reaching New York. Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to avoid nonessential travel, to the extent they can. That extends to the neighboring states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, all of which meet the criteria to be included on his quarantine list but are not because he says proximity makes it impractical.

New York has lost more people to COVID than any other U.S. state -- and many countries worldwide, though Texas, California and Florida have soared to the top of the list in terms of confirmed cases over the last few months.

To date, the United States has confirmed nearly 9 million coronavirus cases and reported more than 227,000 deaths, about 69,000 more than the next-closest country (Brazil), according to Johns Hopkins data. Researchers have warned the death toll could hit or even top 500,000 by February without a national mask mandate and near universal compliance by Americans.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have called for that for some time. Fauci recently expressed support for a national mask mandate for the first time amid the latest surge, while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also has called for one. President Donald Trump continues to claim "we are turning the corner on the pandemic," in stark contrast to the numbers being seen nationwide.